A couple of things changed this year for the 57th annual meeting of Mental Health America of Southwestern PA.
For one, the Ramada Inn & Conference Center in Hempfield Township, where the meeting has been held for years, is no longer in business. For another, restrictions because of COVID-19 made it impossible to pack a room for the organization’s popular event, even if it could have been held there or somewhere else.
For those reasons, the annual meeting will be held virtually beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Sponsorship advertisements for the virtual program book are being accepted through Thursday, Oct. 13.
“This is our first attempt at going virtual for something this large, and people will be able to watch it on a link,” said Mental Health America (MHA) of Southwestern PA CEO Laurie Barnett Levine, MSW, LSW.
Links for the virtual meeting will be available for 100 devices, but an unlimited number of people can watch the meeting at any one device. Priority goes to award recipients, sponsors and others, with the rest of the device links open to others who apply. The event will later be available on Youtube on a date to be announced.
This year’s program is titled “Calming the Storm: Behavioral Health in Rapidly Changing Times.” It will begin with a brief board meeting followed by a presentation by Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of Mental Health America, who has worked in a variety of health and mental health related positions spanning 40 years. He is the author of the book “Losing Tim,” the story of his son who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and who was failed by the inadequacies in mental health and social services.
There will be previously taped acceptance speeches from the six recipients of the Innovations Awards.
This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Stephen Christian-Michaels, the CEO of Family Services of Western PA, a member of Wesley Family Services. The Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College in Unity Township will receive the Education Award.
The Community Advocacy Award will be given to community volunteer Sally Anne Novak. Barbara Ferrier, also a community volunteer, will receive the Prevention Award, and at her request, Toni Antonucci, who lost her son to a drug overdose, will also speak in accepting the award. Antonucci is an adjunct professor at Seton Hill University.
The Media Award will be presented to freelance writer Maryann Gogniat Eidemiller, who is a regular contributor to the Latrobe Bulletin.
Sponsorship for this event and donations to the organizations are crucial at this time.
“We need to raise money because we anticipate that the state budget will be cut, and we are told by billions of dollars,” Levine said. “So we really don’t know what the future holds in terms of funding for mental health. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and an epidemic of mental health. President Trump just released an executive order about mental health, and in it he quotes from the CDC about the rise in mental health issues. We’re seeing a steep skyrocketing increase in requests for information, and in the number of individuals who are reporting having stress and anxiety. We need to get to these people early so that their issues don’t become more serious.”
There are particular concerns about a rise in suicides and in drug overdoses, she added, as the pandemic wears on people and their mental health wears thin.
“People are tired from the constant stress that we’re seeing in our society, and they keep changing things on a daily basis,” Levine said. “Individuals are having economic concerns for their own well being, concerns about their own health and safety. Those are the reasons why there’s an increasing need in services and education. That’s why we want to raise funds because as this pandemic goes on, we want to be able to reach out to the community to assist and address their mental health needs.”
For information about sponsoring the meeting, contact Levine at lblevine@mhaswpa.org. For other information about MHA services, events or hotlines, visit mhaswpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.