A Unity Township Supervisor is helping to organize a meeting and planned rally for local businesses frustrated with Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to continue a stay-at-home order in Westmoreland County.
In a Facebook post this week, supervisor Mike O’Barto said a social distancing meeting for all local restaurants and small businesses is slated for 9 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Sharky’s Café, 3960 Route 30 West, Unity Township.
The meeting will be held to discuss area business owners’ concerns with the current coronavirus (COVID-19)-related shutdown and to plan the upcoming rally, which O’Barto said would be held along Route 30 to “creatively present our case to the media, state and local representatives, to open up here in the community at a reasonable capacity while still maintaining safety.”
While a date for the rally hasn’t been finalized, O’Barto said in an email to the Bulletin that the event could potentially be held Saturday, May 16. He noted the rally is primarily for small business owners in Unity Township and the City of Latrobe, but said those from nearby Hempfield Township and Greensburg are welcome to attend.
Business owners who plan on taking part in the rally are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, he said.
“Every single owner is encouraged to attend,” O’Barto wrote in the social media post. “Many of you have been very vocal during the COVID-19 crisis regarding the impact the state closures have had on your business and your staff. Furthermore, what the future holds with (Pennsylvania) re-opening continues to be a mystery and could continue to drastically impact each and every one of you.”
“Our business community is very frustrated and so am I,” O’Barto, a Republican who has served more than 20 years as a supervisor, told the Bulletin.
That frustration extends to the county level, where the Westmoreland County Commissioners recently joined officials from other southwestern Pennsylvania counties in lamenting Wolf’s decision to keep the region in the “red” phase. Counties in the northwest portion of the state are among 24 in the commonwealth that are permitted to move to the “yellow” phase — under the state’s designations, some virus-related restrictions are eased when a new color-coded status is reached — starting Friday, May 8.
As of noon Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 27 deaths from COVID-19 in Westmoreland County, along with 405 positive cases.
The Westmoreland County Coroner Office’s coronavirus death count is slightly higher at 31 people, ranging in age from 61 to 109 years old.
For more information about next week’s meeting or to express interest in attending, send a private message on Facebook to Jamie Huemme or Mike O’Barto.
