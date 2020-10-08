LWA to host first Oktoberfest Oct. 9-10 at Watershed Farm

The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) will play host to its first Oktoberfest this weekend at the Watershed Farm’s market grounds at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West in Ligonier.
Oktoberfest will be held from 3:30 p.m. to dark on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10. The event will be held rain or shine. Safe social distancing guidelines will be observed.
The Oktoberfest idea grew out of a need to find a way for LWA, as well as other nonprofit groups, local vendors and restaurants, to recoup some fundraising monies lost to the pandemic shutdown — but more importantly, from a desire to offer something for the community to do this weekend.
Because their budget was finalized before the cancellation notice was announced about Fort Ligonier Days, the LWA was challenged to come up with another idea to raise some funding.
“We thought we could do something outdoors that follows the (pandemic) guidelines and was fun for people to do for a couple of hours,” said Susan Huba, LWA executive director.
The entry fee is $5 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance online at oktoberfestinligonier.eventbrite.com.
“Because of COVID regulations, all tickets must be purchased in advance at Eventbrite,” Huba said.
Oktoberfest will feature musical entertainment both days. Sky Pilot will perform on Friday and Unnecessary Polka Band will perform on Saturday.
“We wanted something to fit the Oktoberfest theme so we booked a polka band from Pittsburgh. But we figured three hours of polkas may be a bit much, so we chose this band because they perform rock and roll music with a polka twist,” Huba said.
While there will be some socially distanced seating and a covered tent area, Huba encourages attendees to bring their own chairs and pop-up tents. The event is family friendly, but sorry, no pets permitted.
“We will have our big tent set up with hay bales around and some tables. But people can bring their chairs or a canopy if it’s hot and sunny or rainy. They can bring whatever they want to bring. We have nine acres of grass and they can set up wherever they want,” Huba said.
The LWA is working with the Ligonier Country Market group on the event and will follow the format of the Harvest Dinner it hosted in August.
“The market group and its volunteers have been wonderful partners for helping us out with these types of events, like the Harvest Dinner. By reaching out to these local vendors who are at the market on Saturdays, we can give them an opportunity to raise some money too,” Huba said.
Festival-goers will have food options from nearly a dozen area farms and restaurants, as well as seasonal beverages from local breweries and distilleries available for purchase.
Confirmed Oktoberfest vendors include Jarred, Cheesecake Connection, Sandhill Berries, Pleasant Lane Farms, The Pickled Chef, Sobels Obscure Brewery, Stateside Vodka, Crocked Creek Distillery and others.
“People can choose what they want to eat. We have a couple breweries and distilleries that will have seasonal ciders and things available to purchase,” Huba said. “Some of the Fort Days favorite vendors will be here, so you won’t miss out on your favorite festival treats.”
Huba encourages visitors to come and spend the day in Ligonier.
“Before or after our festival, be sure to head into town for ‘15658 Daze’ hosted by Ligonier Tavern and Table on West Main Street in Ligonier, and check out the window-decoration contest participants around the Ligonier Diamond Park,” Huba said.
There will be many other things going on throughout the weekend, including shopping at the merchants’ sidewalk sales.
“We encourage people to support everybody. You can visit the fort then go shopping in town and have lunch. After that come down here for dinner and some musical entertainment then head back uptown for more music and fun. Make a day of it, like you would normally on this weekend. Ligonier is open,” Huba said.
