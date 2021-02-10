Nearly 200 Ligonier Valley School District staff members received doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, the second dose for the majority of them.
Ligonier Valley Education Association president Gretchen Weiers at Monday’s school board meeting thanked the district administration and all those involved in organizing and administering the vaccinations. “We recognize there were people working diligently behind the scenes to make these clinics accessible to us. Even though we do not know everyone’s names or contributions, we do know that it could not have been done without your dedication, time and effort. You are all our special champions, not only for education, but also for our well-being.”
“The opportunity for the staff and community to be vaccinated has helped everyone feel a little bit safer and one step closer to being all together in the future,” Weiers added.
In collaboration with LVRx Pharmacy in Ligonier, 182 school district employees were vaccinated at the first clinic in January, including teachers, secretaries, aides, cafeteria workers, custodians, matrons, coaches, bus drivers and bus aides.
LVSD pandemic coordinator Ed Moran said there were 199 vaccinations administered during the second vaccination clinic on Saturday.
“We were so glad that we were able to get most of the staff vaccinated,” superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham said.
“Being able to provide the opportunity to be vaccinated prior to their return certainly helps to establish some peace of mind, and will assist in decreasing community transmission as we begin to move toward ‘normal’ (whatever that now is),” Oldham told the Bulletin following the first clinic. “There is so much appreciation for Susan Anthony at LVRx and her team for pulling the clinic together so quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.