Ligonier Valley School District will halt in-person classes for at least two weeks beginning Monday as Westmoreland County continues to experience an influx of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
In a letter to district parents issued Tuesday, superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham said district officials consulted local physicians and the Westmoreland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) before opting to follow recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education to transition to full remote instruction as the county remained within a “substantial” level of community transmission.
Ligonier Valley will begin full remote instruction for all learners beginning Monday, Nov. 2, through at least Friday, Nov. 13, according to the letter.
Also beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the district’s remote meal distribution will occur on Mondays and Wednesdays with bus stops and delivery times remaining the same. Those already signed up for remote meals who are unable to pick up meals on those days, or those who have not signed up but wish to begin receiving the free meals should call the district at 724-238-5696, ext. 109.
Oldham at a meeting of the LVSD school board earlier this month warned of the possibility in-person classes would need to be halted if the county’s daily increases in coronavirus cases didn’t begin to slow.
According to guidelines from the Department of Education, Oldham said, school districts should determine which educational model to implement based on the level of community transmission of COVID-19. The recommendations factor in the incidence rate — the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — and the positivity rate among those tested for the virus.
Westmoreland County had remained in the “moderate” level of community transmission since before the start of the 2020-21 school year, but for the past two weeks has fallen into the “substantial” category after weeks of surging coronavirus case totals. In order to fall into the “low” level of community transmission, the incidence rate reported over a seven-day stretch must be fewer than 10 residents per 100,000 and the positivity rate must be less than 5%.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Westmoreland County’s incidence rate for the most recent seven-day period — Oct. 16-22 — was 124.1 per 100,000. In the previous seven-day period, the incidence rate in the county was 142.9, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
In her letter to parents, Oldham noted some “worrisome” statistics shared during the meeting between district officials, physicians and EMA. October has accounted for 38% of all positive coronavirus cases and 40% of the COVID-19 deaths in Westmoreland County since the start of the pandemic, according to the letter. The county has also seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases among young people, with 37% of cases in the past week coming from individuals between 12 and 17 years old, Oldham reported. EMA and the physicians consulted by the district indicated the rise in cases is the result of community spread, not “congregate settings,” like schools, Oldham wrote.
The district will “continuously be monitoring the situation to determine future adjustments to the instructional model,” and will issue updates as needed, Oldham said.
Greater Latrobe School District announced Monday that it would also be transitioning to an online-only instructional model beginning Monday, while Derry Area School District has been operating under a full-time remote learning model since Oct. 13 following positive coronavirus test results among staff members and students.
