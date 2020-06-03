The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced school districts to adjust graduation plans, with some opting to postpone commencement ceremonies until restrictions on social gatherings are lifted and others going ahead with ceremonies adapted to adhere to social distancing requirements.
Ligonier Valley School District earlier this week settled on a plan to proceed with a virtual ceremony for graduates with no family members in attendance.
In a letter issued to graduates Monday, the district outlined plans for the ceremony planned for today, June 3.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to modify our traditional graduation ceremony. During a meeting this morning (June 1) between administrators, senior class officers, and senior class advisors, the decision was made to proceed with the virtual graduation ceremony,” the letter signed by Ligonier Valley High School principal Tim Kantor reads. “We are confident that this format will provide our graduates and their families the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments together without the restrictions mandated by state health officials.”
According to the letter, the ceremony will be professionally filmed in the high school auditorium. Only graduates — no other family members — will be permitted to enter the school building at designated times to participate in the ceremony.
The senior class will be split alphabetically into three groups, set to report to the auditorium at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
“Learners will be required to wear a mask while in the building,” according to the letter from the district. “Masks are being custom-made for this occasion and will be distributed to graduates upon entering the building.”
The decision to hold only a virtual ceremony came as a disappointment to some seniors and their families.
Courtney McKlveen, a member of the senior class, organized an online petition on change.org urging district administrators to proceed with the virtual graduation plan, but also allow graduates and their families to attend an in-person commencement ceremony at a later date.
“With Westmoreland County moving to the Green Phase of The Governor’s reopening plan on Friday, June 5, 2020, the LVSD Senior Class is asking to participate in the Virtual Graduation as well as have an in-person ceremony after June 5, 2020. We are asking to be allowed to have a ceremony with our parents/immediate family while still having the video to distribute to those who should continue to avoid crowds,” McKlveen wrote in the petition’s description. “We believe with a little bit of imagination and cooperation that the LVSD administration could give us this opportunity. So many other area schools have been creative and have honored their seniors with in-person ceremonies of some variety. Please sign our petition and support the 2020 class of LVSD.”
The petition had garnered 130 virtual signatures as of 6:15 a.m. today.
