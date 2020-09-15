While state coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines are severely limiting the number of people permitted to be in attendance for Ligonier Valley School District athletic events, the district’s school board on Monday approved an agreement for equipment to livestream those sporting events online.
The board approved athletic spectator guidelines that outline the number of spectators — if any — that will be permitted at fall sporting events, how tickets will be distributed and the rules spectators will be required to follow at events.
According to the guidelines, all athletic events must adhere to limitations on social gatherings set forth in Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan for phased reopening, which restricts indoor gatherings to 25 people or fewer and outdoor events to no more than 250 people. While there is no longer a restriction barring spectators from athletic events, the maximum capacity limits remain in place.
Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham noted that athletes and coaches count toward the maximum capacity limits and said for indoor sports like girls’ volleyball, reserve players who would normally be seated on the bench now sometimes can’t even be inside the gymnasium where the match is being played. Because of the restrictions on indoor gatherings, spectators are not permitted to attend volleyball games or any other indoor events limited to 25 people.
Visiting team spectators are not permitted to attend any LVSD sporting events, according to the guidelines.
For boys’ and girls’ soccer and junior high football, each athlete will be given two tickets per game. The gates at Weller Field will open 30 minutes prior to game time, and all spectators will undergo temperature screenings before entering.
For varsity football, each football player, band member and cheerleader will be given only one ticket to ensure the maximum capacity of 250 isn’t exceeded. The gates at Weller Field will open at 6 p.m. for the Rams’ two home football games — Oct. 2 against Steel Valley and Oct. 23 against Shady Side Academy — and all spectators will undergo temperature screenings before entering. Additionally, no one will be permitted to stand along the Weller Field fence line or on the practice field, as both areas are LVSD property.
The board approved waiving ticket fees for all fall sports.
District parent Jude Grzywinski, who was also representing the football booster organization, asked the board to consider potential alternatives that would allow for a greater number of spectators at varsity football games, especially since there are only two events.
Boys’ and girls’ soccer each have six or more home games at Weller Field, he noted, and athletes in those sports are awarded two tickets apiece.
Grzywinski suggested the district could have the marching band perform before the home football games so more band spectators could attend, then clear out Weller Field to allow football-only spectators inside, or the band and cheerleaders could perform somewhere other than Weller Field.
He noted that between football, the band and cheerleaders, there are only about a dozen seniors, and suggested that seniors should be awarded more than one ticket.
Those who aren’t able to attend the games have the option to watch live online at www.nfhsnetwork.com — for a price. The livestreaming service is subscription-based, with monthly subscriptions set at $10.99 and an annual pass set at $69.99.
The school board on Monday approved an agreement with the NFHS Network to supply two Pixellot systems — one each at the high school gymnasium and Weller Field — for a one-time installation fee of $2,500.
The automated video systems can follow the game action using built-in artificial intelligence, athletic director Wesley Siko said, and livestream the video to the NFHS Network site to be viewed by subscribers.
During her report to the board, Oldham said in the district’s return to school, 217 learners opted for the full-time remote learning option rather than the hybrid model involving two days per week of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. There were 19.5 new home school students in the district for the 2020-21 school year, Oldham said, and seven students in cyber charter schools — a net decrease of seven from a year ago. There were also three students the district has not been able to make contact with regarding their chosen option for education for the 2020-21 school year.
The board heard from the parent of a kindergartener urging the district to consider allowing students the option of returning to in-person instruction five days a week. She said the online learning option is especially difficult for younger children who can have a hard time following along and stay on task unless a parent or caregiver is actively assisting them throughout the online lessons. For parents who work outside the home or who have multiple children, she said, it’s difficult making sure students are learning during the days they aren’t physically attending school. She also expressed concern that parents are often advised to limit screen time for young children, but remote learning requires them to be on computers or tablets for extended periods of time.
In other business, the school board approved:
- The 2020-21 contract with Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7 concerning IDEA Flow-Thru Funds and IDEA Section 619 Pass-Through Funds;
- Retroactive approval of an agreement with AT&T Corp. for Mobile Select 10GB play for tablet/MiFi at a cost of $19 per month and AccessMyLan from AT&T for $6.50 per month;
- The 2020-21 nursing services memorandum of understanding with Valley School of Ligonier;
- A service agreement with Highlands Hospital Center for Autism to furnish Licensed Private Academic School Services for the 2020-21 school year at a tuition rate of $61,200;
- Service agreements with Alternative Community Resource Program, Inc. for the 2020-21 school year;
- The Community Guidance Center’s Alpha program daily rate of $30 per day and $15 per half day, effective Sept. 1;
- A cooperative agreement with St. Francis University for the College in High School Program for the 2020-21 school year;
- The affiliation agreement with Edinboro University of Pennsylvania for an academic experience site for the university’s students in the area of Post-Master’s Certificate for Principalship;
- Retroactively accepting the resignations of Amy Krieger, four-hour cook at Laurel Valley Elementary (LVE), effective Aug. 14; Devyn Langevian, four-hour cook at Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS), effective Aug. 12; Holly Miller, four-hour cook at LVHS, effective Aug. 13; and Suzanne Pahach, three-hour cook at LVE, effective Aug. 31;
- The transfer of Jennifer Kober to a four-hour cook position at LVE, effective Aug. 31;
- Retroactive approval of the hiring of the following substitutes for the 2020-21 school year, pending required paperwork: Lauren DePalma, elementary; Daeva Simmons, preK-4, special education; Eileen Plummer and Mamie Garver, emergency teachers; and Bridgette Dennehy, Christy Spirk and Janice Lisbon, cooks;
- Retroactive approval of a memorandum of understanding with Ligonier Valley Educational Support Professionals regarding amendments to hours of work for aides and paraprofessionals beginning Aug. 31;
- Hiring Bridgette Denney as a four-hour cook at LVHS and Cristy Spirk as a three-hour cook at Ligonier Valley Middle School (LVMS), both at an hourly rate of $10.55, effective Sept. 15;
- Hiring Leigh Deist as a 12-month maintenance employee at an hourly rate of $23.33 with an effective date to be determined pending required paperwork;
- Retroactive approval for home schooled learners Mark Jablunovsky and John Jablunovsky to participate in LVMS extracurricular activities for the 2020-21 school year at a participation rate of $50 each;
- Accepting the resignations of Dee Ambrose Stahl as freshman class advisor and Ashley Burkhardt as assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach for the 2020-21 school year;
- Appointment of the following supplemental positions for the 2020-21 school year, pending required paperwork: Shawn Smith, assistant boys’ varsity basketball coach, $4,150; Ryan Podlucky, assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach, $2,969; Dylan Jackman, head boys’ track and field coach, $4,563; Don Smith, assistant boys’ track and field coach, $3,041.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.