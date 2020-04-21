Spirit Airlines plans to resume a limited number of flights at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport next month, airport officials announced on Monday.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said flights from the Unity Township facility to Orlando, Florida, will be available for travelers Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays starting May 3.
A Spirit spokesman could not be reached before press time.
Spirit, the lone carrier at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, halted commercial flights at the facility beginning April 8. The move, which was spurred by a massive decrease in airline travel nationwide because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, also resulted in the airport furloughing roughly 30 employees.
The airport remains open for private aviation and charter service.
Monzo said some employees will be brought back to handle the Orlando flights, adding that the number of returning workers depends on Spirit’s ability to resume additional flights on a weekly basis. He said a return date for the airport’s other destinations — Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers in Florida along with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — has yet to be determined.
Monzo said previously that the airport’s commercial flights were running at about 20% capacity. Typically, that percentage ranges from about 90 to 95%. The most recent flights at the airport before the shutdown had only about 10 to 12 passengers on average, he added.
The return of the Orlando flights will continue the safeguards the airport has had in place during the pandemic, Monzo said. That includes regular cleaning and sanitation of the terminal building, not conducting flight reservations at the airline counter and other measures. He added that anyone who enters the terminal will be required to wear a face covering.
While commercial flights have been grounded for the time being, work on the airport’s runway widening project continues. The project, which got underway last week and is funded through three separate FAA grants totaling $11.8 million, will widen the runway from 100 feet to 150 feet.
Officials have said the upgrades will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders. A two-week shutdown of the airport is planned in September for work on the project.
