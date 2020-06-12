The Ligonier Valley Library reopened Monday, June 8, for in-person service and will continue to offer curbside and/or lobby pickup.
The library will have designated hours for senior citizens and individuals most at risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The library will be open to all patrons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays.
After being closed for sanitizing from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the library will reopen to all patrons from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Curbside and lobby pickup will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 30 minutes before closing Mondays through Saturdays.
For more information or assistance, call the library at 724-238-6451. Staff will be in the library from 9:30 a.m. until closing time Mondays through Saturdays.
