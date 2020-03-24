The Ligonier Township Supervisors proclaimed a disaster emergency in Ligonier Township related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The supervisors directed John Beaufort, the township’s emergency management coordinator, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency.
The supervisors authorized township officials to act as necessary to meet the current demands of this emergency, namely by the employment of temporary workers, rental of equipment, purchase of supplies and materials and entering into contracts and agreements for the performance of public work, as may be required to meet the emergency, all without regard to time consuming procedures and formalities normally prescribed by law.
Additionally, the supervisors have the ability to act as necessary to meet the current demands of the emergency, including utilizing funds from township budget.
The supervisors said in their proclamation that the spread of the virus creates a public health emergency and threatens to cause injury, damage and suffering to residents of the township. It also read that the COVID-19 pandemic endangers the health, safety and welfare of residents within the township and threatens to create problems greater in scope than the township may be able to resolve.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) already declared COVID-19 a “public health emergency of international concern,” and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said COVID-19 creates a public health emergency and the World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared COVID-19 a disaster emergency throughout the commonwealth and President Donald Trump declared the virus a national emergency.
Additionally, the supervisors have announced that their meeting scheduled for today, March 24, has been canceled.
Officials said they are delaying all township business until the supervisors’ next scheduled meeting on April 14.
