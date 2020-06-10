According to Ligonier Township’s manager, it’s not a question of whether residents will see a tax increase in 2021 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but rather how much that increase will be.
Manager Terry Carcella on Tuesday provided the board of supervisors with an 18-month budget projection based on Ligonier Township’s financials through the end of May.
He reported that the township expects to be 9% below budget levels and could end 2020 with a $261,000 deficit, based on the loss percentage of earned income and amusement taxes from Pennsylvania’s statewide economic shutdown.
If these projected figures do not change, then Carcella estimated a 2.5-mill tax increase would be needed to maintain the same budget for Ligonier Township in 2021 as in 2020. The township’s current property tax rate is 4 mills.
“We’re taking this very seriously. I want to be up front with everybody, saying look, if the shortfalls continue, and continue through the rest of the year, we’re going to have an issue,” Carcella said.
Year-to-date, Ligonier Township has collected more than 85% in real estate tax, but only 45.5% of its expected earned income tax, which is down by 13.5%.
The biggest projected loss is the 10% amusement tax. Carcella said the township anticipates losing a minimum $45,000 to $50,000, with Idlewild and SoakZone remaining closed and extending season passes for the amusement park throughout 2021.
Officials initially expected only a $75,000 deficit this year, which the supervisors were comfortable with, as they could use the township’s savings to bridge the gap if needed, Carcella explained after the meeting.
“These are ugly numbers. Let’s face it, we know they’re ugly numbers and they’re going to be ugly for a while. But this is still a changing — it changes monthly for us,” Carcella said, pointing out that the township won’t have hard data until after the second quarter.
The draft budget presents an outlook for Ligonier Township if it doesn’t receive any financial help in rebounding from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Township officials are seeking other income sources to offset the financial hit from COVID-19, namely relief funds from Westmoreland County and a potential insurance settlement. Carcella filed a claim last week with Ligonier Township’s liability insurance carrier, PennPrime, under a pandemic clause.
Despite the pandemic challenges, however, “the township has been operating well and we’re maintaining services for all residents. Those who need them, when we’re called upon, those services are there,” Carcella said.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna offered one positive piece of financial news, reporting that the Ligonier Valley Police Department appears about $57,000 favorable to its budget at this time. Even after a forthcoming $44,000 in committed expenses, the department will still be ahead about $12,000, she added.
A tax increase next year would help the township accomplish needed bridge and road maintenance. Carcella also summarized the history of the public works department’s expenditures over the past several years. The township has reduced employee wages by about $85,000 since 2016, snow removal costs by nearly $34,000 since 2015, and department spending by about $472,000 since 2016.
As a result, Ligonier Township is investing less money into its roads, Carcella said.
The supervisors are now eying future bridge maintenance across the township. Carcella provided a list of proposed major and minor repairs of eight bridges that would cost about $127,000 to complete.
The spans are on Clifford Woods Road, Mill Road, Zion Church Road, Austraw Road, Carey School Road, Horner Hill Road, Peters Road and McKelvey Road. Six are in very good or good shape and one is graded as fair.
However, the McKelvey Road bridge, located off Route 271, is in poor condition. To extend the bridge’s life before eventually replacing it, the township engineer’s recommendation was to remove the bridge from the abutments, then repair and refurbish the metal structure before reinstalling it.
That project would cost about $30,000 to $40,000 alone, with the township’s public works crew handling the work onsite.
“That is the only crucial bridge we have to worry about at this point in time. It wasn’t too many years ago that we had a number of bridges that had deteriorated very badly and had to be closed and we were able to get three installed over the last six years,” Carcella said.
Township engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group opened four bids for chip seal material covering approximately 15 miles of township roads from Russell Standard, Ligonier Construction Co., Midland Asphalt Materials and Quaker Sales Corp.
The supervisors will select the winning bid at their June 23 work session, after Faas and solicitor Michael Korns review the proposals. The lowest bidder — in total project cost and per unit price — was Johnstown-based Quaker Sales at $79,440 and $1.19 per square yard of material.
Public works director Russ Morgan reported that Ligonier Township would receive $16,768.51 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to maintain three state roads during the 2020-21 winter season: Springer Road, Marietta Road and Owl Hollow Road.
The Ligonier Township Municipal Complex on Route 711 North will reopen to the public effective immediately, now that Westmoreland County has entered Pennsylvania’s green phase of reopening.
Visitors will be restricted to the building’s lobby during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and are asked to social distance. Masks are recommended but not required; any visitors not planning to wear a mask should let the township office know ahead of time.
For public meetings of the supervisors, planning commission and zoning hearing board, seating will be spread out and limited to 10 people or less, first-come, first-served. Masks are again optional. Meetings will also continue to be broadcast over the Zoom online videoconferencing application.
The board voted unanimously to approve the reopening guidelines. Tuesday’s meeting was conducted over Zoom, with the five supervisors and some staff present at the township building and others logging in remotely.
Now that in-person meetings can resume, the supervisors also hope to move proposed zoning ordinance amendments forward, reschedule the annual Dumpster Days recycling event and hold a second public meeting to discuss plans for rehabilitating the shuttered Ligonier Beach.
Verna reminded residents that Ligonier Township does not restrict restaurants and other businesses from using tents or expanding outdoor seating options outside of following PennDOT right-of-way regulations.
Ligonier Township is working with a consultant to determine energy cost savings at the municipal complex, administrative assistant Tracy Krowchak reported. APPI Energy reviewed a year’s worth of electric bills and suggested the township switch to a 36-month contract with Constellation Energy when its three-year contract with Dynegy ends in December 2021.
APPI is also researching energy efficiency options like LED lighting for the township building.
The supervisors unanimously passed a resolution adding two permit prices to the township’s fee schedule that were excluded: $40 for a home-based business permit and $25 for a no impact home-based business permit.
The board also briefly discussed possibly reducing the speed on Hotel Road in Wilpen below 25 mph by ordinance, because of the number of children who live in that neighborhood and the houses’ proximity to the street.
The supervisors adjourned the meeting into an executive session to discuss a real estate matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.