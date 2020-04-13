A group of Ligonier Valley community business leaders, clergy and borough officials partnered to organize a drive-in style church service for Easter Sunday in Ligonier.
The Drive-In Community Easter Service was held Sunday, April 12, at the Ligonier Giant Eagle parking lot, 117 Walnut St., Ligonier.
A gathering of local clergy partners led the automotive congregation in a service of worship, observing social distancing practices in the process.
Participants had the opportunity to park in the Ligonier Valley Giant Eagle parking lot, tune into an FCC-approved community AM radio station and participate in an Easter Sunday service of worship from the safety of their vehicles.
“I think this is a great idea. The churches of Ligonier are such a staple in the community. For them to come together as one is fantastic,” said Matt Faccenda, a store leader at the family-owned Ligonier Giant Eagle.
He said local church groups are among those donating meals for store employees while they are busy keeping the shelves stocked for customers. So, when he was asked if they would be willing to lend the parking lot to hold the community church service, he did not hesitate to say yes.
“We can’t thank the people of this town enough. We are proud of being a family-owned store. At a time when the community needs to come together, we can do something more than a corporate store. We knew we had a personal touch and could be more of a niche in that regard to reach people within our town,” Faccenda said. “This community drive-in church service is a good thing to bring everyone together to gain some sort of normalcy in all of this.”
Faccenda said a number of customers and groups have also stepped up to support the store’s employees.
“The community is always there for us, so we thought this is a great way to give something back for them,” Faccenda said. “The outreach from the community to us at the store has been nothing short of incredible. Everyone has rallied around us.”
Pastors, priests and ministers serving nine churches in the Ligonier Valley had been planning the Easter Service for a few weeks in consultation with the Valley Ligonier Radio station, the Ligonier Valley Police Department and Ligonier Borough.
The key sponsoring churches included St. James Lutheran, Covenant Presbyterian, Calvary Methodist, Fort Palmer Presbyterian, Epiphany Anglican, Heritage United Methodist, Ligonier Valley Bible Church, Pioneer Presbyterian and Stahlstown’s United Methodist.
For the safety of everyone involved, those in attendance had to remain in their vehicles and keep their windows rolled up.
Sunday’s service was in line with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order. All participants were required to adhere to several safety guidelines to maintain social distancing. A radio station frequency was available to tune in to hear the service.
The organizers worked closely with the Ligonier Valley Police Department to ensure the event was compliant with all state and federal mandates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.