Bethlen Communities has instituted quarantine measures at its Ligonier-area facilities after six residents and a staff member at Ligonier Gardens Personal Care Home tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the nonprofit organization announced.
Two other Bethlen Communities employees who don’t work at Ligonier Gardens have also tested positive, one who works in transportation and another who works in home health, the organization reported.
“To ensure the continued safety of our residents, clients and staff, quarantine measures have been put into place at all of our facilities,” Bethlen CEO Heather K. Lincoln said in a statement. “This includes the elimination of communal dining and attempts to keep residents within their own rooms as much as possible.”
Bethlen officials were first notified on Sunday that an employee and a resident had tested positive for the virus, and have since received information about the additional cases, according to a statement.
The organization has established a hotline at 724-248-6137 where callers will hear a recorded message that is updated regularly regarding Bethlen’s coronavirus cases.
People who were in contact with the infected staff and residents have been notified.
Visitation at Bethlen’s two nursing homes — Ligonier Gardens and Bethlen Home — has been suspended for several weeks, while nonresidential facilities operated by the organization, like the Graceful Aging Wellness Center, are closed.
“Our staff has been educated on a continual basis on prevention procedures when reporting to work, and they remain vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus,” Lincoln’s statement said.
