The public forum scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, at Ligonier Town Hall regarding renovations to the tennis court area at Friendship Park has been postponed to an unspecified later date.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Steelers' lineman Cam Heyward buys meals for Latrobe police department
- Refunds offered for unused GLHS 'Mamma Mia!' tickets
- Westmoreland County Prison population down as facility guards against coronavirus
- Status of winter sports championships, spring season remains in limbo
- Wildcats continue to train, prepare for girls' lacrosse season
- Pandemic brings changes to Latrobe's waste pickup service
- Stimulus package could provide boost for Palmer airport project
- Area schools continue to offer to-go lunch meals, instruction during pandemic
- Armstrong Twp. woman killed in Blairsville crash
- AFA takes in 'Dumpster Dogs' from Louisiana
Most Popular
Articles
- First Westmoreland County coronavirus cases confirmed
- Unity Twp. nonagenarian offers Facebook baking lessons during COVID-19 shutdown
- DASD board member involved in Senate bill; district expected to begin online instruction next week
- Derry Twp. couple charged with providing weed, booze at kids' party
- Steelers' lineman Cam Heyward buys meals for Latrobe police department
- Theda C. Smith Ulishney
- Turzai crafts legislation to allow construction projects proceed
- Westmoreland County's confirmed coronavirus cases climbs to 11
- Diocese provides list of online options for Mass viewings
- Wildcats continue to train, prepare for girls' lacrosse season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.