The Ligonier Country Market (LCM) is busy preparing for its 2020 Opening Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 23.
The opening of the LCM, celebrating its 45th season in 2020, is a much-anticipated event each spring. This year, the market’s arrival also will symbolize a welcome return to some level of normalcy for our community following two months of stay-at-home restrictions.
Shoppers visiting the LCM will be required to observe social distancing measures and follow the coronavirus prevention and safety guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In recent weeks, LCM vendors, employees, and board members have been busy planning and preparing to ensure a safe shopping experience for everyone once the outdoor market opens May 23 at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, which is located off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. The market will still be held each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.
“As with every new market season, we’re excited to welcome back LCM shoppers and vendors to take part in the weekly outdoor market — and this year holds special meaning since it’s our 45th season,” said Cari Frei, the market’s executive director. “But this season also is shaping up to be quite different, at least during the initial weeks, in light of the pandemic.
“We’re initiating several necessary changes to the market layout and observing CDC and health department guidelines for how LCM shoppers and vendors must interact so everyone is protected. So we’re asking for everyone’s cooperation and patience in observing our new market rules, as we all adjust to this ‘new normal.’ We’ll just take things one week at a time and adapt to government guidelines as they change.”
The new LCM shopping guidelines mirror those now in use at local grocery stores, including Giant Eagle, and other essential businesses in order to promote consistency, Frei said.
Additionally, health officials are advising farmers markets to prohibit shoppers’ use of restrooms and portable toilets. Therefore, to stop the spread of COVID-19, no portable toilets will be available for LCM shoppers until further notice.
Beginning May 23 and until further notice, shoppers must follow these guidelines when visiting the LCM grounds for the Saturday market:
- Practice social distancing. Stay at least six feet from other people;
- Wear a protective facemask;
- Don’t bring reusable bags or totes. They are prohibited until further notice;
- Enter and exit at the four approved areas;
- Use the hand washing stations provided. Stations will be available at the four entrances/exits and at other locations within the market. Wash your hands upon entering/leaving the market and throughout your visit;
- Use hand sanitizer where provided. There will be hand sanitizer at the executive director’s tent and other locations while supplies last. Consider carrying personal hand sanitizer as well;
- Follow all directional signs. Stay within marked/roped boundaries. Follow the guidance of parking attendants at all times. All pedestrian aisles will be split to allow one-way foot traffic only;
- Don’t touch vendor foods or food products. Point to what you want, and vendors will bag it for you. Food sampling is prohibited until further notice;
- Don’t consume purchased foods while on the market grounds. Doing so is prohibited until further notice;
- Pay with a credit card, debit card, or check whenever possible;
- Attempt to send only one family member to enter the market grounds and shop;
- Complete purchases and exit the market as quickly as possible. Limit your time spent at the market to promote proper social distancing and safety for incoming shoppers.
Shoppers should visit ligoniercountrymarket.com to review the LCM’s latest COVID-19 prevention and safety guidelines before visiting the market each Saturday. And they should check the LCM’s Facebook page for breaking news and updates. Additionally, shoppers can text LCM to 80309 to sign up for real-time text alerts.
Unfortunately, during the early weeks of the market, LCM craft vendors won’t be able to participate, as they aren’t considered essential businesses according to government guidelines.
“And we can’t permit our weekly Market Sprouts Kids’ Club, musical entertainment, or other special features to participate just yet either,” Frei said. “However, if the government relaxes the pandemic guidelines over time, these attractions, along with our crafters, will be able to return.”
Shoppers are advised to check the LCM’s website weekly for the list of vendors who will be on hand each Saturday. Customers can also check the map and vendor list posted outside the LCM’s red information tent during each Saturday market.
Because of the pandemic, the LCM’s May 23 opening puts it one week behind schedule. But the market will retain its 20-week regular schedule, ending outdoor Saturday markets for the season on Oct. 3.
And despite the new shopping guidelines, Frei said that LCM vendors, employees, and board members are remaining hopeful that the 2020 market season will be successful and enjoyable — just like LCM’s previous 44 seasons.
“Of course, this isn’t how we envisioned kicking off our 45th anniversary season. But we have a great market with talented vendors and amazing customers, and we’ll all get through this together,” Frei said. “We invite the community to come out and shop at the market in 2020, buy local, and support the many farmers and small business owners who keep the LCM and our economy running. Thanks to everyone for your support, and we look forward to seeing you on May 23 and beyond.”
