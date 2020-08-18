There were two early celebrations for Audrey Spangler’s 100th birthday. Her son had a picnic on Saturday and her daughter threw a party on Sunday.
On Monday morning, her actual birthday, her granddaughter and two great-granddaughters took her to meet up with her ex-daughter-in-law Ginette Simpson, who arranged a private visit at the Cattfeinated Cat Café in Greensburg.
“She didn’t know where she was going,” said Simpson of New Alexandria, who volunteers at the café. “I just told her that it was going to be a fun adventure.”
Next stop was a party back home with other residents of Laurel Highlands Village in Latrobe, including cupcakes donated by Giant Eagle.
Just when Spangler thought the day would end quietly in her apartment, it didn’t. Her daughter Garnet Snyder of Hempfield took her downstairs for the next surprise.
“I was expecting that Ginette was going to take me out to dinner,” Spangler said.
That wasn’t the plan. A convoy of vehicles led by two Latrobe Police Department patrol cars and 10 trucks from the city’s fire companies came driving up Weldon Street. They held signs, waved and called out to her and honked their horns.
“My mother was overwhelmed,” Kevin Spangler said.
Simpson put a chair behind her and helped her to sit down.
“It was fabulous,” Audrey Spangler said. “A lot of people came that I hadn’t seen for a good while. I think they had the Fourth of July parade that they didn’t have on the Fourth. I think they were wanting to get out and go for a ride.”
The birthday celebrations were long in the making, thanks to her children, grandchildren and Simpson, who years ago was married to Kevin.
“We have a son Kevin Jr. and we all remained friends,” she said. “We shared custody of Kevin Jr. and I never gave up custody of Audrey. She has always been my good friend and I chat with her every day. She’s quick witted, has a great sense of humor and we laugh all the time. She’s grateful for everything anyone ever does for her. She asks me why everyone is so nice to her. I tell her, ‘It’s because you’re so nice to them.’ I’ve never heard her say an unkind word about anyone, not ever a swear word. It’s a delight to talk to her and I always feel good when I get off the phone with her.”
Spangler was born in Philadelphia in 1920. Her father moved the family to his hometown of Cooperstown three years later. Her mother passed away when Spangler was 9.
“She grew up in Derry, graduated in 1937, and she and my dad William were married in 1940 or 1941,” Snyder said. “When the war broke out, Dad served in the navy in the Pacific. During that time, Mom worked at Kennametal.”
She also volunteered at Latrobe Hospital as a nurse aide and was so enthusiastic that her supervisor suggested that she become a nurse.
“She didn’t go because they didn’t think that the war was going to last as long as it did. She didn’t want to be in nursing school when my dad was home,” Snyder said, adding that the training would have been nearly completed when the war ended. “That was probably her biggest regret in life that she didn’t do that. She would have been a wonderful nurse.”
The couple built a house in Cooperstown in 1950. William passed away 10 years later, leaving behind his widow and two children. Garnet was 13 and Kevin was six.
Snyder retired from teaching music in the Greater Latrobe School District. She and her late husband George have a daughter Bridgett Pfeufer who lives in Rockville, Maryland, with her husband and their children Lucy, Drew and Violet.
Kevin Spangler of Cooperstown and his wife Marian have two daughters. Kristi Crawford and her husband Nick live in Harrison City with their daughters Chase and Allie. Megan Garbini and her husband Nick live in Vero Beach, Florida. Kevin Spangler Jr. and his wife Kristi live in Irwin.
“I’m very proud of how our mother raised us alone,” Snyder said. “She had no formal education, but did different jobs to support us, and she put me through school at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
Audrey Spangler worked in a school cafeteria in the Derry Area School District, worked at Capital Grill in Latrobe, sold clothing at home parties, and worked at Westinghouse in Youngwood until she retired.
She was a Girl Scout leader, taught and played the piano for Sunday school and is still semi-active in the Order of the Eastern Star. Her love of music influenced her son to play the piano and trumpet, and her daughter to teach music. Snyder is also the church organist at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lawson Heights, where her mother is also a member.
Spangler always loved dogs and cats and took care of feral cats in her home before she moved to the apartment. That’s why the visit to the cat café was so special.
The establishment is a showcase for the cats and kittens rescued by Wayward Whiskers. Visitors can interact with them in two lounges, and founder Katelynn Jones invited Spangler for a visit during non-public hours.
“It was so cute when Audrey first walked into the kitten room and all the kittens jumped on her walker,” Simpson said. “It was hilarious and she was so delighted. She had tears in her eyes.”
There was another surprise for Spangler at the parade. Venus Dominick, assistant manager of Racer’s Restaurant in Derry Township, brought her the strawberry, chicken and walnut salad that she likes to have on her birthday. And Lou DaRold, who owns Lou’s Barber Shop on Ligonier Street, came to the parade, too.
The two met at Racer’s about five years ago. They share birthdays, and for the next several years, they met up at the restaurant to celebrate. One year, Spangler wanted to go somewhere else, and when she went back to Racer’s the following year, she told DaRold, “I’ll bet you thought that I kicked the bucket.”
This year the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from going to Racer’s, but he surprised her by coming to the parade.
When everything settled down, Spangler went to her apartment to open 100 birthday cards. Simpson collected most of them from a card drive that she organized on social media.
Spangler moved to the apartment seven years ago and stopped driving five years ago. She remains independent and enjoys reading, watching television and walking around the parking lot when the weather permits. Her health is good and she takes three supplements a day, but no prescription medications.
“I eat whatever I want, when I want,” she said. “And I stay up late.”
Her secret to living to be 100?
“I tell everyone to not worry,” she said. “Nine times out of ten what you worry about won’t happen, and if it does, there’s not a darned thing you can do about it. That’s the answer I give everybody.”
