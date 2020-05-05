Latrobe Police Department will host a drug take-back event from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Latrobe Municipal Building (City Hall), 901 Jefferson St.
A table will be set up at the front entrance of the building for anyone wishing to dispose of unwanted medications. Medications can be kept in the original bottle. Liquids, needles and lotions cannot be accepted.
Those disposing of medications at the event should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines and social distancing guidelines when approaching the drug take-back table.
