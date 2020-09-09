Latrobe Art Center hosting block party reception for annual show

Some of the streets around the Latrobe Art Center will be closed this evening for the opening reception of the 10th Annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Show. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
Guests will be welcomed both inside and outside of the gallery, and that’s not all that’s different for this year’s event. Only 25 people at a time will be permitted in the gallery, scaled-down snacks will be pre-packaged and state guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
“We want to make sure that everyone is safe, so things will be a little more limited this year,” gallery director Lauren Buches said.
“We took a lot of cues from the Greensburg Art Center for our joint show, Art Neighbors. They had an outdoor reception last month and it did very well.”
The annual juried exhibit, co-sponsored by the Greater Latrobe School District (GLSD) Art Conservation Trust, draws entries mostly from southwestern Pennsylvania. This year, there were nearly 250 pieces submitted.
The juror was Cecile Shellman of Pittsburgh, who provides consulting service for diversity, equity, accessibility, inclusion, and anti-racism services for museums. Her experience includes having worked with the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Andy Warhol Museum, the August Wilson Center for African American Culture, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, and the Museum of Church History and Art in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Shellman chose 65 pieces for the show and also selected the winners that will be announced this evening.
There’s a variety of media represented, including photography, pottery, jewelry, mixed media and paintings done in oils, pastels, watercolors and acrylics. There are landscapes, still-life studies, portraits and animals, with styles including realism, abstract and Impressionism. One piece, “Southside Slopes” by James Kozak, is a flat, fired-ceramic piece in a frame.
Some of the art celebrates ordinary life. Jan Landin’s “Words With Friends” is a portrait of a man using a cell phone. Ann Cehula’s painting, “Take a Brake,” is a street scene with a construction flagman holding a stop sign. Fran Videcchio took a photo of hands crocheting an afghan and called it “Infinite Patience.”
Several pieces focus on the pandemic and politics. Jeff Rouse of New Alexandria painted a self-portrait wearing a bandana mask and called it “COVID Portrait.” Brian McCall of Greensburg created “COVID v. USA,” a painted foam sculpture of a skeleton.
Gary Zak entered two pieces that address the current political divide. “Trumpeting A Response” has a magnifying glass, the number 2020 split in two, a trumpet and the word “Believe” superimposed over the Constitution. His other piece, “Democracy In Distress,” shows a translucent flag draped over more images than just the presidential faces on Mount Rushmore.
“It’s an absolutely amazing show and we really love taking part in it,” Buches said. “This show really does speak to the current times we are in.”
The show will hang through Sept. 30 at the gallery located at 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. The entries and the announcement of winners can also be viewed online at latrobeartcenter.org.
This show additionally plays an important role in the permanent student-owned art collections at all the schools in the Greater Latrobe School District. Students in each of the three elementary schools will select three pieces for consideration for purchase. The junior high school students will select five pieces that they will vote on.
Student representatives at the senior high school will make selections from this show and also the Southwestern PA Council for the Arts exhibit at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA). They will pick up to 10 pieces for consideration by the student body. The selections for all of the schools will be made virtually.
