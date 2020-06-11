Latrobe Art Center holds first virtual show

Even though many places were shut down and activities canceled or limited because of the COVID-19 virus, the staff at the Latrobe Art Center decided that the show must go on.
Literally.
The Annual Open Show was not scratched and has been on exhibit on the center’s website. On Thursday evening, the winners were announced online.
“This is the first time that we’ve done a virtual show,” gallery director Lauren Buches said. “We made the decision to be virtual when we were in the yellow phase (of reopening). We’re allowed to reopen as a retail seller because we do sell things. But we can’t predict the future.”
So artists entered the show with their digital images to compete in five categories of competition.
Bill Karaffa, a Pittsburgh artist who focuses on portraits and figures, served as the judge.
For Best of Show, he selected “Abundance” by Rachel Wheeler of Latrobe. The oil painting, he noted, accomplishes capturing the attention of the juror and viewers, bringing them back for a second look.
“It easily communicates the artist’s voice and the message it conveys,” he said. “It drives beyond the viewer’s eye and into their soul. ‘Abundance’ is a technically strong piece. However, the mood and expression of the character, the extension of her offering hands, the selection of flowers and radiant backdrop all bring the viewing into a calming state — one of hope and peacefulness. Possibly a perfect piece to help us navigate the current times we face.”
The painting is of a woman holding flowers in her outstretched hands. In her Facebook posting last November, Wheeler said of it, “In the past year I have tried very hard to trust in God’s overflowing abundance and to work hard in multiplying that abundance. This piece not only honors that trust, but also shares in the vision of an abundant life.”
Buches praised the light and shading.
“It’s just a beautiful piece, and I think that the title is really fitting,” she said.
The Open Division was for established artists. First place went to Joseph Ryznar for “Figure With Black Poodle,” an acrylic painting of a hooded young man sitting on a blue chair with a dog. Second place is an oil painting of “Adam’s Apple” (a big red apple with a bite missing) by Kathy Sartoris Rafferty. Peg Panasiti’s watercolor of egg shells on a white cloth, called “White on White,” was awarded third place.
Honorable mentions went to Barbara Kern-Bush (“Secret Spot”), Jan Landini (“Magnolia Moment”) and Stacey Pydynkowski (“Petals and Thorns”).
Awards of distinction were given to Larry Brandstetter (“Spike and Louise”), Diana Williams (“Jack”), D. J. Sabatos (“Sunny Side Up”), Susan Hrubes (“Whites”) and Clare J. Kaczmarek (“Morgan Run”).
The Amateur Artist Division was open to artists with limited experience and who have not previously won prizes in the center’s annual show. First place went to D’Anna Kromer for “Contemplate,” an acrylic painting of a woman in a purple dress. Tommy Mason won second place for his close-up photo of a sunflower’s petals. Tamara DiBartola’s photo of hummingbirds (“Interlude to a Chase”) placed third.
The College Artist Division was open to artists age 18 to 21 who are currently enrolled in college. Jason Starr won first place for “Time’s Up,” a photograph of a figure wrapped in a veil. Second place went to an oil on canvas landscape, “Fields of Ambialet” by Lily Currie. Robbie Kollar won third place for “Blank Masquerade,” a cyanotype of a sad clown.
“The artists in this region are extremely talented in all age groups, and I’m amazed at the talent in the younger ages,” Buches said.
That talent was outstanding in the Junior Artist Division, open to ages 14 to 17. Mary Laughlin drew a skillfully rendered portrait of an African American boy in “Memory Child.” That won first place. Second place was awarded to Darby Haynes’s chalk pastel entitled “Lycanthropy,” a split image of a girl and a wolf. Logan Jacobina received third place for “My View,” a pastel landscape of evergreens at water’s edge.
The Young Artist Division was open to ages 3 to 13. First place was awarded to “JPL’s Thoughts,” a collage of fantasy creatures that Jeremy Lazarchik created with markers. Mae Mullen’s crayon drawing of “Sun and Moon” won second place. Third place was awarded to Collette Naggy for “Sky High,” a painting of a winged little animal on a cloud.
Latrobe Art League Awards, chosen by Richard and Eileen Stoner, went to Doris Wood for “Guilty Pleasure” in the Open Division, and to Aleena Nitterright for “Old Town” in the Student Artist category.
The whole virtual show and the recorded awards ceremony can be seen online at latrobeartcenter.org.
