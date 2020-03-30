Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Lauren Buches said the center has decided to extend its original closure “for an undetermined amount of time” because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The closure, she noted, affects all art classes scheduled in March and April.
While most planned events have been postponed, the following events have been canceled:
- Art Academy presented by St. Vincent College (SVC), originally scheduled for April 14, April 21 and April 28. Because the class is taught by SVC students and SVC classes have all been moved online until the end of the semester, this class cannot be held;
- Peek-A-Boo Easter Bunny Paint & Fun on Saturday, April 4. (Because this class is through Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, it will be issuing the refunds for this event);
- Art Classes for Kids: Rainbow Trees on Tuesday, April 14. (Because this class is through Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, it will be issuing the refunds for this event);
- Paint Pour Class on Tuesday, April 14;
- Achieving Textures with Watercolors & Painting on Alternative Surfaces Workshop with Sue Archer from Tuesday, April 21, and Friday, April 24.
All other art classes and events previously scheduled during the center’s closure period will be postponed and rescheduled for a future date. Full refunds will be given to any art student or patron who cannot attend a rescheduled class or event.
The Art of Fashion: Spring Into Easter event is tentatively rescheduled for May 9. The center will provide an update if this changes, Buches said.
Ricolita’s Cafe is also closed at this time, but may reopen for takeout orders only on a limited basis. For updates, visit the Ricolita’s Cafe Facebook page.
“Latrobe Art Center will continue to monitor the national, state and local situation on a daily basis and will announce any extension of its closure, as well as any additional updates, including updates for Ricolita’s Cafe, on its website and via email and social media,” she said.
While the center is close, Buches said it remains active by working with its artists on home art tutorials through its #HomeArtStudio, which can be found on its social media accounts and YouTube Channel.
“I want to thank all of the helpers we have had throughout this time of uncertainty,” Buches said. “Thank you to our artists and instructors, our understanding patrons as we postpone or cancel events, our donors, our members, and, especially, our staff and Board of Directors. It warms my heart to see our community pull together to support us through this time.”
For more information, contact Latrobe Art Center by emailing info@latrobeartcenter.org.
