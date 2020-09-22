Irish Fall Festival at St. Emma Monastery on Thursday

Alabaster Performing Arts will present a patio concert Thursday evening at St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township.
All proceeds from the outdoor Irish Fall Festival will benefit the community of Benedictine nuns who, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, had to cancel their popular book sales and flea markets, bookings at their Robertshaw Country House Bed & Breakfast, and their retreats and other public programs.
The performers staged a Christmas program in December and a Valentine’s Day program in February. Then when their own shows were also canceled, founder and director Mary McCormack of South Greensburg offered to perform a patriotic show to raise money for the monastery.
“Mary said that they had 50 shows cancelled so far this year, and so she’s anxious to bring shows to the people,” said Mother Mary Anne Noll, prioress of the community. “She said we need hope through this pandemic, and that we need to lift up our spirits and remember that God really is in charge.”
Alabaster presents music, drama and dance based on scripture, and also has shows with pop music themes.
“All of our shows are filled with Christian values and are wholesome, uplifting and encouraging,” McCormack said. “No matter whether we are singing Frank Sinatra songs or telling the story of Lazarus, we are infusing it with a strong message of love and the hope of Jesus Christ while making the show acceptable to people in a very down-to-earth way.”
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday on the patio at the monastery. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and are required to keep current recommendations for social distancing and wearing masks. Tickets are $15 each, with 100% of the admissions benefitting the monastery.
Alabaster staged two other fundraisers for the nuns. The “Proud To Be An American” show in July featured patriotic songs.
“It was just wonderful, inspiring and uplifting,” Mother Mary Anne said.
Last month’s swing and jazz concert had the music of American standards including Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald.
McCormack performs in various shows with Ricardo Reed from New Salem, Jessie Glover of Jeannette and Cynthia Zack of Cresson. She and Reed will appear in the Irish festival.
They also have programs about Joan of Arc, John the Baptist and Gabrielle’s Christmas story as told from the point of view of angels. They’ve gone into nursing homes, prisons, parks, restaurants and local theaters.
McCormack and crew are recording the story of Lazarus, who in the gospel Christ brought back from the dead. They are filming it at local parks and at St. Emma’s.
“The portrayal of Lazarus, Martha, Mary and Jesus is done in a very homey, domestic way showing their human aspect,” she said. “They laughed together, they ate together, cried together and went through every emotional thing that every family goes through with the illness and sudden death of a loved one.”
That storyline, she added, is relevant to the current pandemic when loved ones die unexpectedly.
“We want to encourage people that fear is not our God, that there is hope, that we persevere in loving one another, with healing coming through our love and support of each other,” McCormack said.
Alabaster Performing Arts’ next benefit performance at St. Emma’s will be a parking lot concert (stay in your car or bring a lawn chair) entitled “When The Saints Go Marching In.” Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite saints.
For tickets or more information, call 724-516-5189 or visit AlabasterPerformingArts.org. They are also livestreaming The Alabaster Show at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on the group’s Facebook page. The episodes include prayer, encouragement and blessings, books and music to download and the Tuesday Night Dessert Club.
St. Emma Monastery is located at 1001 Harvey St. (Route 819 north of Greensburg). More information about the monastery is available online at stemma.org.
