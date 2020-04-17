An Indiana County man accused of intentionally coughing on two employees at an outpatient medical center in Unity Township earlier this month has been charged with simple assault and other offenses.
Robert Matthew Williams, 53, of Cherry Tree was charged via summons with two counts of simple assault and single counts of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred around 10:11 a.m. April 3 at an Excela Health facility on the 5800 block of Route 981.
According to court documents, Matthews saw a staff member wearing a protective mask and said “That mask is not going to help you.” Police allege that he then coughed repeatedly on her and said “I guess we’ll find out.”
Trooper Troy Faulk alleges that the man also purposely coughed on another staff member after she handed him a protective mask. The man told police he was an emergency medical technician (EMT) who was at the doctor’s office for a checkup for a job opportunity to provide aid to people stranded on cruise ships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams allegedly admitted to coughing on the medical staff when troopers questioned him in the facility’s parking lot.
A preliminary arraignment in the case is scheduled for June 25 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
