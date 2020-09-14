Heroes of Flight 93 remembered at annual memorial observance

On Sept. 11, 2001, a reclaimed strip mine in a desolate field near Shanksville was forever transformed when the passengers and crew members of United Airlines Flight 93 thwarted an attempt by terrorist hijackers to crash the plane into the nation’s Capitol, a short 18-20 minute flight away.
This past Friday morning — the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks and the heroism displayed by those 40 people aboard Flight 93 — a private memorial service was conducted at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Somerset County. At the request of the Families of Flight 93 and in order to adhere to Pennsylvania’s public health guidelines, the park grounds remained closed until the end of the memorial service.
Stephen M. Clark, superintendent of the Flight 93 National Memorial, opened the memorial observance at the memorial just before 10:03 a.m., to commemorate the moment Flight 93 impacted the earth.
“Nineteen years ago the passengers and crew of Flight 93 bonded together and prevented a hijacked airplane form reaching its intended target in Washington, D.C.,” Clark said.
“Their sacrifice saved an untold number of lives. Since that day, these special people will always be remembered as heroes to Americans and around the world. They continue to be a testament to the best of human kind. We remember and on this special day come together to honor them.”
The names of the 40 passengers and crew members were read by MaryJane Hartman, retired chief of interpretation at the Flight 93 National Memorial, while retired FBI agents Andrea Dammann and Roy Cavan rang the Bells of Remembrance.
Ed Root, a cousin of flight attendant Lorraine G. Bay and vice president of Families of Flight 93, spoke on behalf of the families of the 40 heroes. He spoke of how that day changed the collective lives of those family members who were thrust together from different walks of life to share a common heartbeat.
“We came as strangers to a strange land,” Root said about the first visits to the site. “On the first anniversary, we gathered to remember. We began to learn about each other and our family members who lost their lives on that day.”
He told of the respect and support from the local community throughout the early years before the memorial was developed.
“This magnificent memorial was established in 2002 and dedicated to the proposition to allow all who visit to remember the collective acts of courage of the passengers and crew. We revere these grounds as the hallowed resting place of those who chose to make a difference,” Root said. “We must always remember and honor those who ran into flames of buildings and into the cockpit of Flight 93.”
David L. Bernhardt, secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, said the department is entrusted to serve as the guard of national parks, monuments and battlefields.
“Each site tells America’s story. They tell of exceptional actions by incredible heroes — none more than this site of 40 incredible heroes,” Bernhardt said.
President Donald J. Trump reached out to the family members and loved ones of the Flight 93 passengers and crew members with words about their courage.
“Nineteen years ago on this day, at this very hour, on this field, 40 brave men and women triumphed over terror and gave their lives in defense of this nation. They are on the eternal roll call of American heroes,” Trump said.
The president condemned the terrorist acts at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. He praised the countless heroes who rushed in to help rescue those buried in the rubble in New York City and Washington, D.C.
“The terrorists on Flight 93 had a fourth target, our nation’s capitol, just 20 minutes away. The only thing that stood between them was the courage and resolve of those 40 men and women, the amazing crew and passengers,” Trump said. “With their last act on this earth they saved our (U.S. Capitol Building) in this Pennsylvania field, those 40 intrepid souls of Flight 93 died as true heroes. Their momentous deeds will outlive us all.”
Trump recognized many in the audience for their heroic actions that day as well. He spoke about the ambassadors who stood vigil at the resting place long before it was a national memorial. Trump concluded with a pledge to never forget all of those heroes who stepped up that day and carry forward the noble legacy of the brave souls who gave their lives for their country nearly two decades ago.
“When history called, they did not hesitate, they did not waver. Forty towering patriots rose up, took charge, made their stand, turned the tide and changed the course of history forever,” Trump said.
The president and first lady participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Names alongside Ed and Nancy Root. The service concluded with the playing of “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Marissa Yee.
After attending the ceremony at ground zero in New York earlier in the day, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Flight 93 memorial later Friday, following the ceremony, and laid a wreath and greeted relatives of victims including First Officer LeRoy Homer.
According to the Associated Press, Biden expressed his respect for those aboard Flight 93, saying sacrifices like theirs “mark the character of a country.”
“This is a country that never, never, never, never, never, never gives up,” he said.
