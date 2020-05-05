Graceful Aging Wellness Center (GAWC), part of Bethlen Communities, is offering free online exercises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
You don’t have to be a member to take advantage of the GAWC classes, available through the Zoom online conferencing system.
“Movement and exercise are more important than ever,” according to a press release from Bethlen Communities. “Too many hours sitting can lead to neck and shoulder pain, spinal discomfort and weak hip flexors. Our classes range from delightful stretching and range of motion to downright sweaty.”
All Zoom classes are taught by director Cathy Graham, a fitness professional with 16 years of experience. Her training includes the American Council on Exercise, American Senior Fitness Association, Human Kinetics, National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association, The Arthritis Foundation, TRX and POUND Fit.
In addition her fitness background, Graham is also a certified wellness coach and a lifestyle management coach. She has the knowledge and skills to lead individuals through programs that achieve both balanced living and weight loss management.
Those interested in participating should call 724-238-2142 or email cgraham@bethlen.com specifying which classes they are interested in.
The Zoom classes include:
- Chair Yoga, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays — An hour of stretching both in and out of the chair. Appropriate for any level of fitness, this one-hour session promotes range of motion about the joint, flexes and lengthens the spine and targets the four bio-markers of loongevity training. Deep breathing helps participants to feel both relaxed and energized after the session;
- M3 & Iron Cupcake Combo, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — This class combines all the right moves from muscle, movement and menopause and Iron Cupcake. This workout focuses on using weights to support muscular growth for functional movement. Squats, lunges, deadlifts and single leg exercises increase muscle strength in the lower body. Shoulder, chest and back muscles develop with pushing and pulling movements. Raise, press, row and clean and press are common moves in this workout. This 45-minute workout includes core work on the floor. Beginners can modify this workout by using light weights to modify the intensity of the moves;
- Cardio and weights, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays — Cardiovascular exercise is important because it helps strengthen the heart muscle, reduces stress, lower blood pressure, controls weight and improves sleep. A good sweat will put you in a better frame of mind. Graham uses light weights for the duration to help sustain a strong working heart rate. You will be doing body weight exercises in this class which will improves balance, core stability and muscle endurance, along with jumping and hopping increase bone density and ankle stability. Modifications in this class include marching, launching on the toes and short lever ab work to protect the back;
- Longevity Light, 1 to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays — Join Graham for a half hour of low-impact cardio that can be done standing or in a chair. Upper and lower body movements help to increase blood flow for better circulation and a stronger heart. This move at your own pace can be a compliment to the chair yoga class. Weights will utilized, so if you have them at home, put them by your chair before class starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.