Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said, during Tuesday’s regular school board meeting, that the source of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and contraction is not amongst the district’s student population.
But Teppert also said that if Westmoreland County, as a whole, remains at a substantial transmission rate within the next week, the state Department of Health and Department of Education may move Greater Latrobe and other districts within the county to a full remote or online instructional model by the end of next week.
“Obviously, parents would be notified as soon as this decision is made in order to plan for family needs,” Teppert said. “We are waiting for information from the Pa. Department of Health and Department of Education.
“We’ll continue to meet and discuss Westmoreland County, as well as the Greater Latrobe positivity rates with the state, as well as our local medical team before making a final determination regarding a change in our current instructional model.”
Teppert said that Westmoreland County was designated with a substantial level of community transmission, leading to a virtual meeting with county superintendents and state representatives from the health and education departments.
Substantial transmission is considered 100 or more positive cases out of 100,000 residents or a percent positive of 10% or higher. This past week, Westmoreland County checked in at 140 cases out of 100,000 residents with a positivity rate of 8.9%, Teppert said.
She added that the state does not advocate going virtual after a county is in substantial transmission rate after one week.
“We have been advised to wait until Monday, Oct. 26, to see if the county remains in a substantial transmission rate,” Teppert said. “If Westmoreland County remains in a substantial transmission rate, it’s quite possible that the Greater Latrobe School District will move to full remote or online instructional models by the conclusion of next week. Our brick and mortar classes would complete next Friday, Oct. 30.”
Teppert said that district officials added a COVID-19 headline tracker on the district website that includes all current positive and inactive cases within the district.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 40 total cases within the Greater Latrobe School District, including 33 that are active. According to the dashboard, there are 15 active cases at the high school and six at the junior high, in addition to six at Latrobe Elementary School, including one staff member. There are two at Baggaley Elementary School, one at Mountain View Elementary School, two among extracurricular staff and one in facilities and transportation.
“Every case and situation varies,” Teppert said. “We’re asked, ‘What’s the number?’ or ‘How many more cases are you going to have?’
“But when we do our contact tracing with our positive cases, there are several situations where students may have been positive from contact with family members and outside individuals. We’re not seeing the spread from student-to-student and in our buildings.”
Teppert said that differs from other districts, which may have staff quarantined or large outbreaks within their buildings.
“I just want to explain that we are taking this extremely cautiously and looking at every case uniquely,” Teppert said. “We are able to collect the data, do the contact tracing, participate with interviews with parents and the Department of Health and determine what it looks like for the Greater Latrobe School District.”
Teppert said that when a district official is alerted to a positive case, immediate contact tracing begins. Teppert added that state Department of Health officials would normally assist, but she said there are only two representatives within the entire county for contact tracing, so school district administrators handle the job.
“We immediately do the interviews to determine who would be considered a close contact, meaning who is within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer with the individual,” Teppert said. “Contact tracing is completed by the end of the school day, if we get the call during the school day, and if we’re notified of a case during the weekend, the same procedure is followed so close contacts are reached prior to opening our schools on Monday.”
Teppert said that close contacts are immediately removed from district schools and are asked to quarantine and participate in Greater Latrobe’s online education. State Department of Health officials work with Laurie Golobish, the district’s director of pupil services, and pandemic coordinator, to confirm contact tracing accuracy and correct quarantine measures.
“Additionally, our buildings and classrooms are deep cleaned every night,” Teppert said. “Not only are they deep cleaned nightly, but if needed, teachers have relocated to other locations to continue the cleaning process.”
Board members on Tuesday approved the district’s school health and safety plan for school and also athletics.
The district may require a student to quarantine at home and participate in online instruction following travel or attendance at an area determined by the state department of health to be of higher risk for contracting COVID-19.
District officials may recommend an instructional model to students, based on individual needs or academic progress. Students who are demonstrating limited or no progress towards educational success may be provided with more support in order to make adequate educational progress.
Students who choose to participate in Greater Latrobe online instruction, but continue attendance in the brick and mortar setting at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) must maintain a grade of 60% or higher in all classes in order to continue with online instruction.
Students unable to maintain a 60% or higher, but who are unwilling or unable to attend the brick and mortar setting at Greater Latrobe must attend EWCTC on a daily basis in order to complete GLSD online work. Students unable to maintain grades of at least 60% in all subjects will be required to meet with counselors or administrators in order to discuss academic support.
In athletics, the district follows the 25% maximum capacity for any venue regardless of activity. Wristbands will be issued and rosters for each team competing in an event will also be counted to maintain the count is accurate. The district installed social distance stickers at indoor and outdoor venues along with signs signifying that mask use is mandatory.
“During this time, our teachers, staff and administrative team continue to work diligently to provide the best possible instruction for all of our students during this pandemic,” Teppert said.
