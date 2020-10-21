Greater Latrobe school directors, during Tuesday’s regular meeting, authorized the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors, LLC as financial advisor, Lynch and Lynch as bond counsel and Nakles and Nakles as solicitor to potentially refund all or a portion of three past district bonds.
Greater Latrobe Business Administrator Dan Watson explained that interest rates are at an all-time low, and the district has bonds from the Latrobe Elementary School building project in 2016, ’17 and ’18 grouped together.
“We’re going to do a review on the benefit of refinancing,” Watson said.
Watson believes the 2016 issuance will be the most attractive and produce “some level of savings,” as opposed to the ones in 2017 and ’18.
“We’ll look at all three bonds,” Watson said. “At the Nov. 10 meeting, we’ll report back to the board and make a recommendation. If there isn’t a savings, then we just won’t proceed. But if it’s significant enough, then we’ll request board support.”
Watson said he hopes to see somewhere between $150,000 to $200,000 worth of savings.
“That’s what we’re hoping,” he said. “We’re always looking. It’s worth asking and doing the research.”
Watson believes that if the district realizes a savings of a certain amount or greater, then administrators will be given the green light to refinance. If the number comes in less than that certain amount, officials will not go through with the refinance.
Watson initially suggested the savings could be used to offset reductions in local taxes because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but he would need to hold further discussions with the district’s finance committee. The most recent report he saw had earned income down around 3%.
“Obviously, because of COVID, we’ve had a slight reduction in local tax collection,” Watson said. “It would be a nice way to plug some of those shortfalls, but that’s just me talking freely.”
Also on Tuesday, board members approved a proposal for a district-wide bipolar ionization system installation with Siemens Industry Inc.
The system, which is expected to cost $443,008, provides a series of air handling units serving five Greater Latrobe buildings that introduces positive and negative ions into the air stream. Those are meant to decontaminate the air and space served by the units.
District officials previously opted to repair aging boilers instead of a full replacement, which added 20 years onto the system. The district used the savings from the repaired boiler, as opposed to the replacement, and put the funds towards the bipolar ionization system.
The estimated completion is approximately eight to 12 weeks, pending shipment of material, as the district requested the project to finish by Dec. 31.
“This virus we’re dealing with, we’re seeing aerosol transmission, and this piece of machinery will help make the air that our kids breathe much safer and make our school district much safer,” board president Dr. Michael Zorch said. “I hope they can get started as soon as possible.”
The board also approved:
- Nine separate gifts, grants or donations totaling $161,916.15, including EITC grant ($20,000), annual fund ($45,000), special education grant ($23,344.36), celebrate innovation teacher grant ($9,244), music department grant ($4,310), personnel grant, support services ($20,000), COVID-19 food service operations ($35,000), gift cards for COVID-19 family assistance totaling $5,017.79;
“One of the reasons why so many come to Latrobe is because we offer such an exceptional school district,” board member Cathy Sarraf said. “The Partners in Education Foundation does the hard work, but they can only do it when the community continues to support enthusiastically.”
- Resignation of Michaele Brown, personal care assistant, Donna Brant, full-time personal nurse assistant, Pearl Brasile, Title I teacher, Debra Conte, food service, David Cook, driver education instructor;
- Nancy Cantatore (music, out-of-state license ER) and Abigail Cox (STEM education) as substitute teachers;
- Brenda Russell, classroom assistant at $9.50 an hour, Jessica Love, substitute personal care assistant, $8.50 an hour and Brant as part-time personal nurse assistant at $14 an hour;
- Christian Wege as dramatics assistant volunteer;
- Paula Teacher and Associates Inc. for the 2020-21 school year;
- St. Vincent College BEST Transition agreement;
- Therapy Source Client agreement for the 2020-21 school year;
- Amendment to agreement for students between the district and New Story LLC;
- Memorandum of understanding and transportation plan between the district and Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau for the 2020-21 school year;
- Memorandum of understanding between the district’s education association and Greater Latrobe;
- Revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar;
- Winter sports coaches and salaries;
- Senior high school reading competition club with the current club advisor as Kimberly Mamaril;
- Watson as representative for Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium and Jody Brahosky, board secretary, as alternate;
- Permission to advertise jointly as a member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for multi-purpose paper, unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel for the 2021-2022 school year;
- Revisions to 19 board policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.