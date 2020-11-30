The Greater Latrobe School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Terri Sherwin, a senior high secretary, passed away last week because of coronavirus (COVID-19) complications. The district sent an email on Thanksgiving Day, informing staff and faculty of Sherwin’s passing.
“She was just a wonderful individual,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said. “She was caring, she loved the kids ... just a sweetheart. It’s awful. It’s absolutely horrible.”
Teppert said that Sherwin was a 16-year employee of the district. She started at the junior high before she was moved to the senior high school.
“She was always positive, and always had a smile,” Teppert said. “You could always talk to her. She was never negative.”
Teppert said the district held in-person and virtual counseling for staff on Friday. The plan is to continue counseling today for students and staff.
Teppert previously served as the district’s high school principal, while Sherwin worked within the junior high, and the two frequently crossed paths.
“When she was a 10-month secretary at the junior high, she asked if there was any possibility where she could go to a 12-month secretary, she’d really like that,” Teppert recalled. “When I had the opportunity and when we had the 12-month opening, I recommended her. She was just awesome.”
Sherwin’s passing was particularly difficult for Teppert, who lost a friend and a co-worker of nearly two decades.
“It’s horrible ... that’s all I can say,” Teppert said. “It’s heartbreaking for everybody. She will definitely be missed and never forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.