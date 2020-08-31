Two employees of Greater Latrobe School District have tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Georgia Teppert confirmed Friday.
District administrators learned over the weekend of Aug. 22-23 that the staff members were exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, according to Teppert.
“We immediately contacted the Department of Health Pursuant to our Safety Plan Protocol,” Teppert said. “It was determined that the employees tested positive. The Department of Health conducted the appropriate contact tracing and no students have been required to quarantine.”
The district could not disclose information that could potentially identify the employees, including in which of the district’s five school buildings they work.
The district’s updated plan is posted on its website.
Students in grades 1-6, 7 and 9 will begin school today, Aug. 31. School starts for all grades except kindergarten on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and kindergarten starts the following day on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“The recommendation is for our elementary students to attend school five days a week in a brick and mortar setting, while we implement a hybrid learning model for our junior and senior high school students,” Teppert said previously.
