Greater Latrobe School District Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert in a letter posted to the district’s website Monday announced school officials were notified a student at Mountain View Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district immediately notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which provided guidance and protocols.
“Mountain View Elementary School will remain open for school,” Teppert’s letter reads. “If a parent or guardian chooses to have their student(s) remain at home and participate in online instruction, they must notify their homeroom teacher(s).”
According to the letter, close contacts of the student who tested positive — defined by the state health department as an individual who was within six feet of a positive case of COVID-19 for a duration of longer than 15 consecutive minutes — have been shared with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will be contacted if they are required to quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.