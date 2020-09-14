Most students now attending Greater Latrobe Senior High School (GLSHS) likely were born after the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
Two GLSHS student journalists visited Shanksville on Friday to report on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial. Eighteen-year-old James Miller, and Alexis McGannon, 17, also sought insight on how their peers who weren’t alive to witness the attacks can commemorate 9/11, and they ended up hearing former Vice President Joe Biden’s take on the subject.
Miller got an unlikely opportunity Friday to ask the Democratic presidential candidate about “How young people in this country can commemorate 9/11 if they were born after it?”
Biden visited the Flight 93 National Memorial on Friday afternoon, laying a wreath at the memorial and meeting with families. President Donald Trump also spoke at the memorial earlier that day during a livestreamed ceremony.
Biden insisted that he would steer clear of politics on a national day of mourning, but he took time to answer the Unity Township native’s question.
“Just the same way that guys that I was born after — we were born after D-Day and all those things — commemorate,” Biden said in response to Miller’s question.
“Those things that mark the character of a country, the character of its people.”
Biden also talked about his late son, Beau, and “all the heroes that we have” who fought in the Iraq War, which followed the Sept. 11 attacks.
“That’s one of the things you should always remember. You can draw strength from it,” Biden said. “Don’t ever underestimate one of the marks of being an American, and understanding that there are some things bigger and more important than yourself.”
Miller and McGannon, both seniors who write for GLSHS’s student-run news organization, the High Post, did not expect to interview Biden that day, they told the Bulletin.
“It was certainly a shock,” McGannon said. “We struggled to keep our composure. The second we got in the car we were very expressive of our delight.”
Miller said Biden provided a “very good answer that was on the spot.”
“I felt that to put it in perspective with other events that happened in American history, it showed that other generations were in the same boat when it comes to tragedies or historical events and how to commemorate them best. Like he specified D-Day for example ... I thought the comparison was good,” Miller said.
Miller and McGannon both shared why they felt compelled to center their coverage of the story on how students their age can commemorate the events of Sept. 11.
“Since I was born after 9/11, I was never able to experience or witness the tragedy of that attack,” Miller said. “And so, for my generation, instead of it seeming like a politically motivated thing, it seems like more of a historical event just because we weren’t around for it.”
McGannon noted they had not “planned out that question (to Biden) specifically, but that was sort of the focus of our article, which was essentially young people struggling to fully grasp the events of 9/11 because we weren’t born during the events, so we don’t have any recollection of the emotions and the terror that was felt on that day.”
The two GLSHS students spent the day in Shanksville interviewing a variety of attendees at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Friday, including a roadside group of Trump supporters toting signs and flags, as some well as some from an anti-Trump crowd.
“Most seemed to be there to commemorate, but they wanted to support their preferred candidate at the same time,” he said.
“You could definitely see someone who’s actually witnessed the live news or was there or heard about the day of (Sept. 11), because they speak of it in such a heavier and more emotional way than kids do ... because it was a horrible event.”
Miller also had the opportunity to speak with Camal Wilson, who was 10 years old when his uncle, First Officer LeRoy Homer Jr., died in the Flight 93 crash.
“He was probably the most helpful person we talked to that day. His uncle was on Flight 93, so we were able to discuss that,” Miller said.
They also interviewed Officer David DeMato, a retired Chicago police officer and a current officer of the Navy Reserves who drove from Chicago to New York City to assist in relief on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I got the chance to speak with Officer David DeMato, which was a very interesting event,” Miller said. “Trump mentioned him in his speech.”
They spoke with both Wilson and DeMato near the Wall of Names, a white marble wall positioned on the flight path with 40 panels, engraved with the names of those who died aboard Flight 93, where Biden also met with families of Flight 93 victims.
Miller described his encounter with the former vice president.
“We were walking down to the Wall of Names ... and we were going down there thinking we could maybe get a good photograph for the article we’re putting in the High Post,” Miller said. “And then we saw a crowd forming, and then we saw black cloth covering an entrance ... he didn’t do a speech or anything like Trump did. He talked to the family members ... he laughed with them. He mourned with them in the moment.”
Miller said as Biden appeared to be preparing to leave, he took the opportunity to ask his question. The former vice president answered very few questions from reporters.
He and McGannon arrived around 11:30 a.m. after the park reopened to the public. Friday’s event was their first writing assignment for the High Post.
“Probably the first thing I learned is that me and my co-journalist (McGannon) make a pretty good team. Whereas I’m more on the spot, she’s a very good planner.”
Miller said it took some time getting used to conducting interviews, but as the day went on they felt more and more comfortable.
“Probably one of the biggest takes I got from this, is when it comes to journalism, persistence plays a big part, but also luck does as well,” he said.
He called it “a mix of luck and heavy persistence” that he was able to obtain a brief interview with Biden.
Miller conducted interviews, while McGannon gathered information and took notes in more of an organizational role.
“The best way to describe it would be an amazing experience,” McGannon said. “It was the first time that I really grasped the possibility of journalism as a career for me. The excitement of getting to see that come to fruition in real life was just amazing.”
She added that her goal is to become a human rights lawyer.
Miller says he wants to pursue a career as a history teacher, but after covering the 9/11 memorial, he said journalism is also a possibility.
The multimedia journalism class which produces the High Post is taught by Renee Stallings.
McGannon said once Stallings mentioned the possibility of covering the Flight 93 memorial, “I remember James and I were sitting next to each other and sort of shared a side-eyed glance like, ‘We need to do this.’”
The students’ story will be published on the High Post website this week at https://highpostonline.com/.
Miller is the son of James and Susan Miller.
McGannon is the daughter of Lurleen and Stephen McGannon.
