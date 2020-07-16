The Community Health Clinic is set to to expand its free COVID-19 testing beginning next week to its location in Greensburg.
Community Health Clinic Inc. has offered free walk-up/drive-by COVID-19 tests to anyone — even if they don’t have symptoms, a doctor’s prescription or a referral — at its New Kensington clinic since July 7.
The only requirement to receive a test is to make an appointment at least two days in advance. Tests are offered every Tuesday and Friday at the New Kensington clinic, 943 Fourth Ave. Results are available in two to three days, according to a news release from the clinic.
Beginning the week of July 20, free COVID-19 testing will also be offered at the Greensburg clinic at 218 South Maple Ave.
People with insurance must provide their insurance information when registering for a test, but will not have any co-pay. Those without insurance will not be charged for the tests.
