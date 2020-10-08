Fort Ligonier Days and the fort’s legendary French and Indian War battle re-enactments cannot be held this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, Fort Ligonier has a created an experience to commemorate the historic Oct. 12, 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier this weekend.
“We want to make this Fort Ligonier Days weekend a positive special experience for the people,” said Julie Donovan, marketing and public relations director at the fort. “It is important to commemorate the battle of what happened at Fort Ligonier and to commemorate Ligonier’s history.”
Fort Ligonier will be open for its regular hours of operation, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
During that time there will be a special whiskey sale.
A limited quantity of 1762 whiskey will be available for purchase at the Fort Ligonier museum on Friday only. The cost is $50 per 375 millileter bottle or two for $90.
“It is a special whiskey made just for the fort by Wigle Whiskey in Pittsburgh,” Donovan said.
The latest whiskey offering was inspired by the Archibald Blane painting of Fort Ligonier that hangs in the museum’s History Gallery. An artist and an officer, Blane served in the 60th Royal American Regiment during the 1758 Forbes Campaign. He painted the watercolor of Fort Ligonier in 1762 when he was in command of the frontier outpost.
“The Blane is one of our most beloved by visitors pieces of artwork,” she said. “It depicts what the fort really looked like in the beginning.”
Donovan said a labeled whiskey was initially created last year for the Cannon Ball.
“We unveiled for the first time last year a whiskey made especially for us by Wigle Whiskey called Friendly Fire. It was in honor of George Washington’s Friendly Fire Incident,” Donovan said. “This year our Cannon Ball benefit could not be held because of the pandemic restrictions. So, we had a Cannon Ball online auction and party to go. We unveiled this 1762 whiskey two weeks ago as part of our major benefit and are offering it again for the commemoration.”
Later that day, Fort Ligonier will play host to a free Community Commemoration event.
“This is a free-admission event from 4 to 6 p.m. in honor of the Oct. 12, 1758 Battle of Fort Ligonier,” Donovan said. “This is what we are giving to the community for the weekend. Ligonier is here because of the fort. We really encourage the community to visit the fort Friday afternoon. The museum will be open. The fort will be open. They can explore on their own.”
A special slide presentation will be presented in the museum featuring old photographs and news articles copied from past Fort Ligonier Days scrapbooks.
“Visitors will rediscover the stories of when President Dwight D. Eisenhower visited for the Fort’s Bicentennial in 1958, which spurred the popular three-day community celebration. They can learn about the history of the Fort Ligonier Days event and the early years of the festival,” Donovan said.
Visitors will be required to wear masks for all indoor activities on the fort grounds. The fort will be following all CDC safety protocols and monitoring how many visitors are in the galleries and in the History Center.
On Saturday and Sunday, Fort Ligonier will offer timed, advance-ticket-only Commemoration Weekend tours. Reserve tickets at the fort’s website, fortligonier.org.
“This is an exclusive tour that normally on a regular Fort Ligonier Days weekend we could not do,” Donovan said.
Ticket-holders may choose a tour time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to experience an exclusive in-depth 2-hour tour of the fort that has been created just for this weekend. The tours will be led by members of the fort’s senior staff.
“Those special tours include an overview of Fort Ligonier’s history. They get to explore the museum and galleries on their own,” Donovan said. “The guided tour of the fort will feature three living history stations describing the British and French perspectives and an artillery demonstration,” Donovan said.
Donovan said everyone is asking if they will be firing the cannons this year.
“We are not firing them in the traditional sense of other Fort Ligonier Days,” Donovan said. “They will hear musket fire echoing through the Valley because we will be giving artillery demonstrations.”
The cost for the tours is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for students and seniors. Children age 5 and under can join for free.
A Fort Ligonier Association members-only Sunset Tour will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“These Sunset Tours are one of our most popular special events. It will be limited to 20 guests. Cost is $40 per person,” Donovan said.
The Sunset Tour will include a presentation in the museum with an overview of the history of Fort Ligonier Days, a private guided tour of the museum, a wine-and-cheese reception and a lantern-lit walk through the fort at dusk.
Donovan is disappointed that the legendary battle re-enactment will not be conducted this year.
“The marquee event in my opinion is the battle re-enactments. We cannot have 150 re-enactors coming here and staying overnight when we are only allowed 250 people in the fort at one time,” Donovan said. “We had to significantly decrease the activities this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. We feel very fortunate to have this eight-acre historic site for visitors to spread out and explore.”
“We’ve turned a negative into a positive,” Donovan said. “It is a beautiful time to visit the Ligonier Valley, see the beautiful fall foliage and spend some time in Ligonier. Come to enjoy our museums, enjoy our history, our shops and restaurants, and show support for our non-profits and businesses.”
