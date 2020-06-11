The Fort Ligonier museum is reopening on Friday, June 12. The museum will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with plans to expand operations in the future.
To ensure the safety of employees and visitors at Fort Ligonier Museum:
- Guests are asked to wear a mask and socially distance from other visitors inside the museum;
- Masks are not required outside in the fort;
- Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum;
- Water fountains are not available; guests are welcome to bring their own bottled water;
- Protective Plexiglas shields have been installed at the Admissions Desk and Museum Store;
- Credit/debit cards are the preferred form of payment if possible;
- Fort Ligonier is following CDC recommended guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing.
