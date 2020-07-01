Fort Ligonier Days, Inc. Board President Mark Sorice announced the decision on the festival's website and social media Wednesday evening.
"The decision of the Board and contributions by the Committee make this decision a most difficult one. Our community needs Fort Ligonier Days, not only to support local businesses, but to help the good works of many charities that benefit from the money that we raise. We do not approach such a decision lightly and it is with great sadness that we cancel this year’s event, recognizing that the risk of the health of our community overrides any other factor," Sorice said.
Read more details in tomorrow's Bulletin. See the notice posted on Fort Ligonier Days website here: http://fortligonierdays.com/app/uploads/2017/07/7_1_2020-Fort-Ligonier-Days-Announcement.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.