Westmoreland County officials confirmed Friday that an inmate who recently entered Westmoreland County Prison was the first inmate or staff member at the Hempfield Township facility to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Warden John Walton told the Tribune-Review the inmate was arrested July 11 and was taken to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain. He was tested for the virus before being committed into the prison. Prison officials learned on July 13 that the inmate had tested positive for COVID-19.
“He was placed directly into quarantine, in a negative pressure cell, so there has been no contact with other inmates,” Walton said. “He came in off the street so we have not had any inmates or staff contract COVID-19.”
Prison staff members who were in contact with the inmate have been outfitted with personal protective equipment, Walton said. The inmate will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
All prison staff members and inmates are required to wear masks, and in-person visitation has been suspended since March. Staffers and new inmates are required to have a temperature screening before entering the prison.
The prison has been placing all new inmates entering the facility in quarantine. Initially, new inmates were monitored in quarantine for 14 days and placed into the general population if they didn’t show any coronavirus symptoms. Earlier this month, the prison began testing quarantined inmates after seven days, with those who test negative then being placed in the general population.
