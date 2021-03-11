Westmoreland County residents struggling with rent and utility bills amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have help on the way in the form of $12.9 million in federal funds set for distribution starting as early as next month.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners at a special meeting Friday approved an agreement with Union Mission of Latrobe, Inc. to administer the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded through a grant that was part of the federal coronavirus relief package passed in December.
Union Mission executive director Dan Carney said work has already begun on an online portal that county residents can use to apply for assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and he hopes to begin accepting applications in early April.
“They set aside money for rental and utility assistance for folks that have an impact related to COVID. It covers anybody who is at 80% of the area median income (AMI) and has either had to collect unemployment because of COVID or can demonstrate loss of income or financial hardship or some sort of significant cost related to COVID that has caused their housing or utilities to be unable to be paid,” Carney said. “It will provide 12 months of assistance — that can be 12 months backwards, a combination of backwards and forwards — and it’s determined in conjunction with some supportive services. If someone needs help going into the future, we can wrap some housing stability case management around that household to help them look at their budget and their plan for stabilization so that we can get them back on track in paying their rent.”
The program prioritizes households below 50% of the area median income and people who have been unemployed for 90 days or more prior to their program application, Carney said.
“We believe based on some early metrics we’ve conducted that there will be enough funding to meet the need in the county,” he said. “Our hope is that we’ll have enough resources that we won’t have to say no based on priority.”
Carney said he anticipates being able to provide assistance through the program to 1,300 to 2,000 households, depending on demand and the level of assistance needed.
“That comes back to looking at what other resources the household has and what they can do,” he said. “Back rent will be a priority for us, getting tenants caught up with their rent, getting our landlords made whole, helping get utilities covered that need covered so we’re on good ground. Then the housing stability case managers will be able to help.”
“The goal will be housing stability as we move them through,” Carney added. “There’s some flexibility there. We know we have households that weren’t assisted last year with the CARES Rent Relief Program, so if they’re eligible this round, they might need that 12 months, but we think a lot of the households will only need the six months of back pay.”
Union Mission has already received phone calls from people inquiring about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), although applications won’t go live until next month, Carney said. To help handle the early interest, the Union Mission website has added an option for visitors to sign up for notifications about the program. The site also recently added a page at www.theunionmission.org/erap devoted to providing details about the program while the application page is being developed.
For those without internet access, Union Mission will be setting up sites throughout the county to assist with applying as well as having staff available to travel to those in need.
“It will be totally digital, but we will have staff available in a couple of formats. Our intention is to have some sites set up throughout the county for folks who need access to technology but want to do the application themselves. We’re going to have some partner sites identified for that,” Carney said. “We’ll have some sites set out in the community... where we’ll have a person stationed physically there so we can schedule folks to walk in or have appointments with that person for hand-over-hand assistance if they need it. And we’ll have a crew of mobile folks who will be able to go and people can set up an appointment to have someone come to their house or meet them in their local community to do the application and provide hand-over-hand assistance.
“The goal is to make sure that since we’re going with a digital platform that if folks don’t have access to technology, we make that easily available to them in their local neighborhood, and where they don’t have access and/or aren’t sure how to do the application online, we’ll have the hand-over-hand assistance for them to get through that application process.”
Union Mission will be adding temporary staff to help handle the additional workload associated with administering the program, Carney said.
As the pandemic has progressed, Union Mission has seen a slight increase in demand for homelessness services and has been working collaboratively with other agencies to help prevent households from becoming homeless. Requests for rental and utility assistance have skyrocketed amid the pandemic, he said.
“There was increased funding around homeless prevention in our county, so certainly we’ve seen where that demand has been up so we can try to stabilize and prevent them from having to use the shelters,” Carney said. “We kind of took a multi-pronged approach to stabilize those counts. If we can prevent more and have those additional overflow resources, the demand doesn’t feel as burdensome. The rent and utility piece is off the charts as far as assistance requests countywide right now.
“Our traditional programs can’t fund the amount that people need. When you present and you’ve got a $3,000 utility bill that’s been accumulating through the various moratoriums and you haven’t had the resources to pay, most of our traditional programs that operate in the county have thresholds and limits to their resources and can’t pay those high-demand bills. This program allows us to cover those kinds of deeper expenses that households are in and hopefully right the ship, so to speak.”
