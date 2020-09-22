All face-to-face visitation at Westmoreland Manor has once again been halted after a contract staff member, an employee and 20 residents at the Hempfield Township facility recently tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Westmoreland County on Sept. 16, in accordance with federal mandates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, began routine coronavirus testing of staff. Following initial testing, officials learned of the positive test results. Many of the cases confirmed by testing are asymptomatic, according to a news release issued Monday by the Westmoreland County Commissioners.
Westmoreland Manor is operated by Quest Healthcare Development Inc. Nearly all of the roughly 500 staff members at the facility are county employees.
The 400-bed Hempfield Township facility has had multiple precautions in place since mid-March to help prevent an outbreak of the virus.
The positive tests just announced by the county are the first reported cases among residents at the facility since the start of the pandemic.
The commissioners had recently announced the resumption of in-person visitation at the county-owned nursing home before the positive test results forced another halt to those visits.
“All staff and residents will continue to be tested in accordance with the recommendations from (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Epidemiology,” the news release said.
Testing was scheduled to be completed by today, Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to the news release.
All staff and residents who tested negative will be tested again every three to seven days until testing identifies no new cases of COVID-10 among staff or residents for a period of 14 days from the most recent positive result.
Following its Phased Reopening Plan, Westmoreland Manor has halted face-to-face visitation and will re-evaluate whether it can bring back the in-person visits after 14 days. Window visits will be permitted depending on the individual resident’s test results.
“Throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of all residents and staff has been the Manor’s highest priority, and we are proud to have been a facility without resident cases for over six months, during the worst parts of this pandemic,” the news release stated. “The Manor’s employees will remain vigilant about its screening protocols and infection control procedures and will continue to monitor all residents and staff.”
