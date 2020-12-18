Excela Health is ready to roll out its first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine today, Dec. 18, as virus case totals in Westmoreland County continue to mount.
Westmoreland County surpassed 15,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, and on Thursday added another 397 new cases, according to state data on the county’s website.
Excela Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said the health system will begin administering its initial supply of nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine today to front-line employees.
“We believe that the vaccine will offer us a greater ability to maintain a healthy workforce to provide care for patients,” Fox said. “As more people in the general public receive the vaccine, it will enhance community protection and ultimately, it will allow us to start to move toward a return to more normalcy.”
The health system prepared for the rollout of the vaccine by surveying staff to determine the level of interest in receiving the new immunization, which must be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers or kept in special containers with dry ice, Fox said.
Around 70% of Excela employees queried about the vaccine indicated they were interested in being immunized, according to Fox. The health system is staggering vaccinations among employees from the same departments to help maintain steady staffing levels.
“Based on that information, we began devising a schedule that will spread out individuals from the same department. Some individuals will experience very minimal reactions whereas others will have body aches and fevers which are also symptoms of COVID,” she said. “When someone has fevers and myalgias, they will need to remain off of work until they resolve. If the symptoms do not resolve, we would need to assess for other causes such as COVID.”
Fox added it’s important to note the vaccine does not cause its recipients to become infected with COVID-19, as it is not a live or attenuated virus.
For the early days of immunizations, Excela is focusing on vaccinating front-line clinical staff, Fox said.
More than 1,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had already been administered to health care workers at 16 Pennsylvania hospitals, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday, while dozens of other hospitals across the state are waiting to receive more than 96,000 doses by the end of the week.
No adverse health effects have been reported in the state among those who have gotten the shot so far, Levine said at a news briefing.
“Things are moving smoothly in Pennsylvania,” she said.
Levine said this week’s snowstorm did not hold up delivery of the state’s initial allotment of 97,500 doses to 87 hospitals, adding the delivery schedule was set by Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program.
The state anticipates weekly shipments of the new Pfizer vaccine and a second vaccine from Moderna that is expected to win government approval. But Levine said the state doesn’t know how many doses it should expect from week to week.
“We really don’t know how much we’re going to get. We get these estimates and then they change them a couple days later. It really depends upon the production and manufacturing schedule,” she said.
Vaccinations of residents and staff at nursing homes are expected to begin Dec. 28, she said.
There have been 15,545 coronavirus cases reported in Westmoreland County since March, according to the county website.
That figure includes 11,917 confirmed cases and 3,628 probable cases as of Thursday’s update to the state data.
There have been 69,539 negative tests in Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County has already had more new coronavirus cases in December than it did in the entire month of November.
As of Thursday’s update to coronavirus case figures on the county website, there had been 6,284 new cases since the start of the December.
There were 4,954 new cases reported in the county throughout the month of November, which more than doubled the total cases that had been reported through the first eight months of the pandemic. The county recorded 2,130 new cases in October, according to data on the county website.
The county on Thursday also saw its COVID-19 death total increase by nine, according to state data on the county website. With the new deaths reported Wednesday, the county’s coronavirus death total now sits at 326. The Pennsylvania Department of Health continuously adjusts death counts for prior dates as new data is received, meaning the coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday didn’t necessarily occur on the same day.
The first coronavirus deaths for Westmoreland County were reported April 5, according to the state health department.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday increased its listed total of coronavirus deaths for the first time since Dec. 2. With the update, the total climbed from 193 to 242. On Wednesday, that total was updated to 251. Of those deaths, 244 were confirmed by testing and another seven are presumed cases based on symptoms. The youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Westmoreland County was 36, according to the coroner’s office, and the oldest 109. The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
Statewide, total coronavirus cases had reached 529,335 as of Thursday’s update. That figure includes 481,810 confirmed cases in the state and 47,525 probable cases. Throughout Pennsylvania, 13,392 people have died of coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Of the state’s coronavirus deaths, 7,871 are associated with long term care facilities, which have been virus hotspots throughout the pandemic.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 45,858 coronavirus cases among residents and 8,411 cases among staff members at 1,418 long term care facilities throughout the state.
In Westmoreland County, according to the state health department, 45 long term care facilities have accounted for 1,489 positive COVID-19 cases among residents, 168 cases among staff members and 156 coronavirus deaths as of Thurssday’s update.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients actually declined statewide in Thursday’s update.
Statewide, there were 6,209 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday’s update — down from 6,346 Wednesday, according to the state health department. Of those patients, 1,246 were in adult intensive care units Thursday and 745 were on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, as of Thursday’s update there were 167 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 — up from 166 Wednesday — with 24 in adult intensive care units and 21 on ventilators according to the state health department. Of the 99 ventilators available in Westmoreland County, according to state data, a total of 29 were in use by COVID and non-COVID patients as of Tuesday’s update.
According to state figures last updated at noon Thursday, there were 22 adult ICU beds available at Westmoreland County hospitals — 24.4% of total adult ICU beds — 50 medical/surgical beds and 88 airborne isolation beds.
The state years ago established seven regional Health Care Coalitions, or HCCs, as part of its emergency preparedness plan. Westmoreland County is part of the HCC of Southwest PA, or the Southwest region, which also includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Washington counties.
The Southwest region had 1,543 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday’s update. Of those patients, 331 were on adult intensive care units and 200 were on ventilators. Overall, 499 of the region’s 1,244 available ventilators were in use as of the update.
Citing concerns an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations could stretch health systems thin on staff, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Nov. 23 issued an order directing hospitals to reduce “elective procedures” by half if their region meets at least two of the following criteria:
- 33% or more of hospitals in the region anticipate staffing shortages in the next week;
- 50% or more increase in the moving average of COVID-19 admissions in the previous 48 hours;
- 10% or fewer of the medical and surgical beds in a region are projected to be available in the next 72 hours.
The Southwest region is currently the only HCC in the state that meets the anticipated staffing shortage criteria.
As of Thursday’s update, 35.1% of hospitals in the Southwest region anticipated staffing shortages.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Reduction of Elective Procedures Dashboard, the Southwest region had experienced a 2.8% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the most recent 48-hour period prior to the site’s update on Thursday and 46.8% of medical and surgical beds in the region were projected to be available for patient care in the next 72 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.