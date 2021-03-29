Those seeking to make an appointment to receive a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination can now join Excela Health’s new vaccine waiting list regardless of the phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout plan under which they fall.
The health system announced the activation of a vaccination registry to collect information for all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine administered through the health system.
The creation of the registry coincides with the opening of a dedicated vaccination clinic in North Huntingdon for inoculation, and allows anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of current eligibility. As vaccine becomes available, registrants will be notified to schedule an appointment for vaccination in accordance with the state Department of Health guidelines.
Individuals can access the vaccine registry and sign up online at vaccinate.excelahealth.org or call the Excela Health vaccine information line at 724-689-1690 to register.
Those who submit information via the website will receive email notification, while callers will be contacted by phone when it’s their turn to schedule. The website offers 24/7 registration while the phone line is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and calls are answered on a first come, first served basis.
“Over the past several weeks, our clinicians have been administering vaccines as rapidly as we receive shipments of doses and our Information Technology team has been refining the signup process in anticipation of a more widespread availability of vaccine,” Excela Health CEO John Sphon said. “We are pleased to be able to offer our community this streamlined option for being served in a timely and efficient manner.”
Excela Health is administering COVID-19 vaccine according to the guidelines released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Currently, the health system is vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, individuals over the age of 65 and individuals with certain underlying conditions.
An appointment is required to receive a vaccine and no walk-ins will be accepted.
By signing up in advance, individuals can join the health system’s waiting list so that as the state’s recommendations change, their interest in being vaccinated is already known. Registration is not a guarantee of appointment, merely an expressed desire for vaccination.
Excela requests that anyone who signs up for its vaccine registry and then receives a vaccination from another provider should cancel their registration with Excela, thus freeing up vaccine for others.
Currently, Excela Health is administering the Moderna vaccine, which is offered as a two-dose regimen. At the time the appointment is made for the first dose, registrants will also receive their appointment for the corresponding second dose in the appropriate time interval.
Excela Health’s new COVID Vaccine Clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, inside the former Galaxy Fitness Center. Vaccines are administered between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays. Hours and days of operation are subject to change as vaccine availability allows. The facility is administering vaccine by appointment only.
