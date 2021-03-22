Excela Health has boosted the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations it can administer daily by making use of a vacant building near its Excela Square at Norwin outpatient center in North Huntingdon Township.
On Thursday, the health system began using the former Galaxy Fitness building at 8885 Norwin Ave. in North Huntingdon Township as a vaccination clinic, which will initially be open for pre-scheduled appointments Tuesday through Thursday each week, Excela VP of Cardiovascular Services and COVID Vaccine Coordinator Denise Addis said.
The space available at the new clinic allows the health system to roughly double its appointment capacity compared to the space that had been used for vaccinations at the Excela Square at Latrobe facility in Unity Township. Addis said people who have already received a first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine at the Unity Township clinic will have their second dose administered there, but all new first-dose appointments are being scheduled for the new North Huntingdon Township clinic.
“We needed more space to be able to immunize a larger percentage of our community at one time, in one setting,” Addis said of the move to the larger clinic in North Huntingdon Township. “...As the vaccine becomes more readily available, we can do more per day in a larger space.”
Excela had been administering around 1,000 vaccinations each day of operation at the Unity Township clinic. The additional space at the new clinic will allow staff members to administer roughly 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a 12-hour period. Addis said as more vaccine becomes available, the goal is to offer appointments at the new clinic five days a week.
Excela’s expansion to the larger vaccine clinic comes as a push is underway from state officials to get through the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution by scheduling appointments for all interested Pennsylvanians in the most at-risk category by the end of the month.
Phase 1A of the rollout focuses on getting vaccines to those most at-risk of illness, according to the state health department, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions. Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month announced that everyone in Phase 1A who wants to receive a vaccination should be able to have an appointment scheduled by the end of March.
An order issued last week by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam formalized Wolf’s announcement, directing vaccine providers to “use best efforts” to make sure anyone in Phase 1A who wants to make a vaccination appointment is able to do so by March 31.
The order calls for vaccine providers that have received first-dose allocations of vaccine for at least the past two weeks to “contact by phone or e-mail every (Phase 1A) individual for whom it has contact information and offer that individual an appointment.”
The appointments don’t need to be scheduled to occur before the end of March, according to the order, and providers can schedule appointments “as far into the future as necessary to accommodate all Phase 1A individuals” requesting an appointment. The order also requires vaccine providers to open up appointments to patients outside their current patient network.
To meet the state’s directive, Excela will be pushing out a “registry” for those still awaiting a vaccination appointment, Addis said.
“We will be turning on what I’m calling the registry, which will allow every person to register for an appointment,” she said Friday. “And then when the vaccine becomes available, our system will push out to them ‘Your appointment is on a certain date and time and location.’ It will also include your second appointment date and time.”
Individuals in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout can make vaccination appointments or be added to Excela’s registry of those awaiting appointments by visiting excelahealth.org or by calling 724-689-1690.
Those arriving for their first dose should bring their insurance cards and driver’s license or other official photo ID, according to the COVID-19 vaccine information page on the Excela website.
As of Friday, Addis said, Excela had administered roughly 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since vaccinations first became available.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, more than 4.2 million vaccine doses had been administered statewide as of Sunday, and there were 44,394 people in Westmoreland County who were considered “fully vaccinated” for coronavirus.
