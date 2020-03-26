The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been an unprecedented learning experience for the entire education system across the state, let alone a career and technology center, which balances traditional learning with hands-on education.
Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Administrative Director Todd Weimer has found a way to continue instruction despite the closure of physical school buildings.
“Career and technical education has evolved immensely in the last 10-to-15 years and I’ve been here nine years to see it evolve,” Weimer said. “Our instruction is generally about a 50-50 split of theory and hands-on practical application.
“It’s not the most ideal situation to go extended periods of time to focus specifically on theory because that’s not what our kids and instructors embrace, and it’s not in their nature. But we’re making it work.”
Wednesday’s meeting was a unique one, as Weimer, several administrators and JOC members were live at the meeting, spread out and practicing current social distancing measures because of the coronavirus pandemic. Others joined the meeting online by teleconference.
Gov. Tom Wolf said that schools would be closed for two weeks starting March 16. On Monday, Wolf announced that all schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed until at least April 6.
Weimer credited his administrators and noted that he was in constant daily communication with all three sending school districts — Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley — as they began to develop education plans.
Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley rolled out online instruction last Thursday and asked if EWCTC wanted to participate.
“I was confident, based on the professional development that we’ve done over the years, that we would be able to provide online learning and primarily the theory aspect of their career and technical education program,” Weimer said. “Over the course of the last four to five days, we’ve been doing this, we’ve learned a lot and our instructors are fully engaged. We’re moving forward with new curriculum, we’re grading, and it’s really exciting to see it all play out.
“Believe me, a week ago, I would’ve thought this is was going to be tough, but I’m so proud of all of our people.”
Weimer said the school is able to utilize various tools like YouTube or other interfaces where students could do demonstrations. Instructors could also do the same at home and provide that to the kids.
“It will become more robust with time, but right now we’re focused on the theory aspects,” Weimer said. “We’re gearing up for the day that we get to come back and get the kids back into the labs.”
Weimer believes it’s important for the teachers to continue to engage with students during a time like this.
“Having that daily interaction with their teachers, a lot of them they look up to … they spend so much time with … I think it’s very good for them emotionally and I’m happy that we’re able to do it,” Weimer said.
Dr. Christine Oldham, who is Ligonier Valley’s superintendent, and the superintendent of record at EWCTC, thanked Weimer and his staff for their leadership.
“It really is a benefit, keeping them all on track, keeping them engaged and removing them from isolated situations,” Oldham said. “I’ve heard some really tremendous stories about how things are transpiring and you should all be very proud of the work that (Weimer) and the staff are doing.”
EWCTC solicitor Ned Nakles also praised Weimer and the leadership at the school.
“In all the time I’ve been practice, I’ve never seen a situation like this,” Nakles said. “I thought I knew a lot about what my school districts did, but when I realize what the three superintendents had to do just to close down the school, it just shocked me. I was in awe, and I’m so proud of all of these groups.
“I want to take this chance to thank all of my administrators, board members, staff and teachers who have really dug in. I’m proud to be part of the team.”
