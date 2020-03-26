Donation allows Legion to offer 100 free dinners

The American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 is opening its kitchen today, March 26, for a special assignment funded through a donation from a local business.
John Kuhns Jr., owner of Specialty Detailing in Latrobe, donated funds to cover 100 spaghetti dinners for distribution.
“I feel like the community has always been good to me — we’ve been in business for 17 years and the community has always been supportive,” Kuhns said.
“I think it’s important to try to give back when we’re able to. It’s kind of a scary time right now and I know there’s a lot of elderly people that aren’t able to get out or aren’t willing to risk going out. I thought the Legion would be a good entity to work with.”
Jenn Angelo, kitchen manager at the Legion post said volunteers will be preparing the spaghetti meals, featuring spaghetti, sauce, a giant meatball, salad, bread and a bottle of water, and delivering them to local veterans and their families between 4 and 6 p.m.
“We’re just opening tomorrow to make the meals for these 100 participants,” Angelo said, noting that aside from preparing Lenten fish dinners for takeout or delivery on Fridays, the kitchen has been closed.
“All the people that are making the meals tomorrow are our members and our employees. We’re volunteering our time to help out with this. Everybody making the spaghetti and stuff is going to be volunteering their time to do it. It helps the Legion out and it helps the community out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.