The Diocese of Greensburg notified parents of Catholic school students of its intention to welcome students back to physical school buildings on a daily basis upon the beginning of the school year. The diocese also outlined innovative safeguards that have been developed for students at all 12 Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Greensburg.
The plan is based on the most recent available information and will be updated accordingly as changes in government mandates are decided.
Policies for cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing, monitoring the health of the school community and other safeguards have been mandated by the Diocese of Greensburg for all of its Catholic schools. Highlights of the plan include:
- All students in all grades will be able to return to school on a full-time basis pending government mandates;
- Students will be able to take advantage of distance learning should the student or a family member become ill or exposed to COVID-19 or if the family believes it is unsafe for the student to return to the physical school location;
- The Office of Catholic Schools is working to secure clear tri-fold desk shields called “hygiene” barriers for students’ desks or tables to improve safety in the classroom.
Throughout the summer, a diocesan school safety task force has been compiling the recommendations and mandates of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop a safe return framework for the schools, Dr. Maureen Marsteller, superintendent of Catholic schools, explained in a letter sent to parents and guardians July 29.
All schools will have a Pandemic Safety Committee composed of members of the school community to establish safety procedures that align with the overall safety plan yet are specific to the school building.
“Our students will be able to engage in Catholic education either in person at a brick-and-mortar school or, if circumstances warrant, through distance education,” Marsteller said. “Prayer will be offered on a daily basis and the Catholic faith will continue to be woven throughout the curriculum. Liturgies may be held for smaller segments of the school community and will conform to the guidelines established by the Diocese of Greensburg.
“We recognize that some students may be apprehensive about returning to the brick- and-mortar school despite the efforts being taken to ensure a safe return for the school community. If this is the case, options for engaging in distance learning before transitioning back to on-site education may be discussed with a school administrator.”
There are many other procedures that will be followed if a member of the school community is exposed to COVID-19 or becomes ill with COVID-19, and those will be detailed and posted to schools’ websites in August along with other information, Marsteller said.
“I am sure that we would all like to see a return to normal. However, we must remember that we are not living in normal times,” Marsteller wrote in her letter. “We must realize that although some aspects of school will be normal, other aspects will be different. It is our Christian responsibility to ensure that we keep ourselves and others as safe as possible upon our return to school. The one ‘normal’ that you can count on is our desire to teach your children in a kind, loving atmosphere where the teachings of Christ are manifested in all that we do for ourselves and others.”
The start dates for the 12 Catholic schools — 10 elementary and two junior-senior high schools in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties — are as follows:
- Aquinas Academy, Greensburg, Aug. 20;
- Christ the Divine Teacher School, Latrobe, Aug. 31;
- Conn-Area Catholic School, Connellsville, Aug. 20;
- The Divine Redeemer School, Ford City, Sept. 1;
- Mary Queen of Apostles School, New Kensington, Aug. 24;
- Mother of Sorrows Catholic School, Murrysville, Aug. 24;
- Queen of Angels Catholic School, North Huntingdon, Sept. 1;
- St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, Indiana, Aug. 24;
- St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School, Uniontown, Aug. 24;
- St. Sebastian Regional Catholic School, Aug. 20;
- Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School, Connellsville, Aug. 20;
- Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School, Aug. 20.
