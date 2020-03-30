Bishop Edward C. Malesic announced last week that Holy Week in the Diocese of Greensburg will be celebrated by a “virtual” community of faith.
Malesic is detailing a plan to help the nearly 140,000 Catholics in Westmoreland, Armstrong, Indiana and Fayette counties, who this year will join millions of Catholics around the world as they prepare for the Easter celebration of the victory of life over death from their homes.
Malesic said we must use the Easter season to stay connected to our faith and be ready to help the world heal. “Do not be afraid. As we come out of the darkness of Lent and come out of the darkness of a global pandemic, be ready to go back into the world to take care of our brothers and sisters who are most in need, the people who are the face of Christ,” Malesic said. “Be ready to go back into the world to proclaim our Savior, to proclaim that he is risen and truly alive and wants all of us to be with him for eternity.”
The plan for Virtual Holy Week Services and to help parishioners stay connected to their faith includes:
Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord – April 5 at 9 a.m.
• Celebrated by Bishop Edward C. Malesic, streaming on the Diocese website, Facebook page and YouTube channel;
Thursday of the Lord’s Supper (Holy Thursday) – April 9 at 8 p.m.
• Celebrated by Bishop Edward C. Malesic, streaming at 8 p.m. on the Diocese website, Facebook page and YouTube channel;
Friday of the Passion of the Lord (Good Friday) – April 10 at 7 p.m.
• Celebrated by Bishop Edward C. Malesic, streaming on the Diocese website, Facebook page and YouTube channel;
The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night April 11
• Celebrated by Archbishop Nelson J. Perez of Philadelphia, details to be announced;
Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord – April 12 at 10 a.m.
• Celebrated by Bishop Edward C. Malesic, streaming on the Diocese website, Facebook page and YouTube channel; Easter Sunday Mass will also be broadcast on WAOB FM 106.7 at noon.
A special edition of The Catholic Accent newspaper will be mailed to 41,000 subscribers during Holy Week, with a guide to preparing and worshiping at home, daily prayers, how to make a spiritual communion and Easter traditions. That special edition will also be available for viewing online at TheAccentOnline.org.
Malesic offers reflections on the daily readings during Lent on his own Facebook page as well as on the Diocese of Greensburg Facebook page, and will continue do so every Sunday.
The diocese now has one link on it’s website under the “giving tab” where contributions to parish offertory can be made.
Other virtual events include:
• Pray the Rosary with the Steele family of St. Barbara Parish and Queen of Angels Catholic School at 7 p.m. today, March 30;
• Take part in the Home Prayer Service with the Smith family of St. Barbara Parish and Mother of Sorrows Catholic School at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1. Christie Smith is the diocesan interim director of the Office of Faith, Family, and Discipleship;
• Join Father Tyler Bandura in a blessing of Easter baskets at noon Saturday, April 11.
Those three videos will premier as events on the Diocese of Greensburg Facebook page and will be available after the events at TheAccentOnline.org and dioceseofgreensburg.org.
Nearly 20 parishes through the Diocese have also added virtual Masses and Stations of the Cross, and dozens of others are holding faith formation classes virtually.
Malesic reminds parishioners there is a COVID-19 Resources page on the Diocese website featuring a complete streaming Mass list and reading materials about spiritual communion and home prayer services along with daily prayers.
To receive alerts and reminders from the Diocese of Greensburg, text “Faith” to 724-305-3057.
