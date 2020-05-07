Derry Area School District’s annual Trojan Florist plant sale at the district’s greenhouse will be making its return with some alterations to its normal operations in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The plant sale is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. today, May 7, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through May 22.
Because of social-distancing guidelines, a maximum of four adults will be allowed inside the greenhouse at once and must wear protective masks. Entry into the greenhouse will be available only through the rear door near the barn. No children will be permitted inside.
Limited curbside pickup is available for advance orders, which can be made by emailing instructor Carly Rippole at crippole@dasd.us.
With a goal of limiting the exchange of paper money because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only form of payment being accepted will be checks made payable to The Trojan Florist.
A complete list of available plants and prices is posted on the Derry Area School District Facebook page.
Prices range from $1 for vegetable plants including hot peppers, cucumber, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and peppers, and foliage and succulent plants, to $12.50 for hanging baskets.
Available hanging basket plants include ivy geranium, calibrachoa, fuschia, lantana, petunia, sweet potato vine, dragon wing begonia, fern and New Guinea impatien.
Potted ornamental plants cost between $2.50 and $5 and include angelonia, argyrathemum, New Guinea impatien, geranium, calibrachoa, euphorbia, petunia, diascia, bidens sundrop, dracaena, vinca vine, coleus, cactus, begonia and osteospernum.
Packs of flowering plants are $1.50, pansy baskets are $10 and bulbs, including lilies, hydrangeas, hyacinths, tulips and daffodils, are $3.50 each.
