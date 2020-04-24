Seniors at Derry Area High School will officially graduate on June 10 — but the ceremony will likely take place online because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.
“We are fairly confident it will be a virtual-type of graduation on June 10,” superintendent Eric Curry said during Thursday’s regular school board meeting, held via teleconference. “However, if by May 22 something drastically changes, we will obviously go into a mode that will accommodate graduation in a manner that is more fitting than perhaps the virtual (ceremony).”
Curry announced Thursday that the last day of instruction for Derry Area School District students is June 10, while the last day for teachers is June 12.
Traditionally, the school district recognizes senior graduation on the last day of classes.
“It is our intention to recognize graduation on June 10. That could take a variety of different forms depending upon where we stand with stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements,” Curry said.
School officials are considering future dates later this summer to recognize seniors, depending on Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen the state.
“If the stay-at-home order changes over the summer, it would be our desire to be able to get together with the senior class to personally say goodbye to them,” he said.
Curry added that school officials will determine by May 22 what the June 10 graduation service will look like.
The school district missed 10 instructional days from March 16-27 because of the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus. A May 8 in-service day, which would have coincided with Derry Area’s prom, has been changed to an instructional day. Prom has also been canceled, as school officials are looking for ways to provide students with an alternative activity.
“Until (Gov. Wolf) gives us any type of reprieve with the social distancing requirements, it’s obviously impossible for us to do any type of prom,” Curry said. “Our administration will continue to work to try to provide an opportunity for our kids in that regard. At this point in time we are not ready to suggest a date only because we don’t want to have to continually go back and change those as we move forward.”
School officials noted during the meeting that roughly 80 residents were tuned-in.
Curry also took time at the end of the meeting to thank Derry Area School District staff.
“I want to say how overwhelmingly proud I am of our teachers, administrators and support staff,” he said. “It is unbelievable the things that have occurred in this school district since March 13. What our teachers here at Derry Area have done in a very short turnaround is nothing short of miraculous.”
The board, at Thursday’s meeting, also approved the temporary suspension of policies involving meetings, class rank, promotion and retention, and reporting student progress through June 30.
“We had to relieve some of the policies so we could legally have these meetings. This year we will probably have to not have a class rank,” school board president Dave Krinock said after Thursday’s meeting.
In other business, the board voted 8-1 against the Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center’s (EWCTC) proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year. The budget includes a 1.39% increase for Derry Area compared to last year, rising to $898,740 from $886,449 (2019-20), for an increase of $12,291.
The total budget is split based on student population between Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley, the three sending districts, and the budget needs a majority approval, 14 of the 27 board members, to pass.
Board member Steve Kozar Jr. opposed the budget because of cuts in Derry Area staff over the years, with the budget including funding for two new positions at EWCTC.
“Over the last four years, we have eliminated 16 positions here at Derry including an administrative position,” Kozar Jr. said. “For us to eliminate that many positions in the last four years, it’s hard for me to pass a budget when enrollment is projected to decrease, and have EWCTC want to add two positions to their staff … (My vote) has no reflection on the job that’s being done at EWCTC. Our students get a great education there. I don’t want my negative vote to reflect on anything that is being taught down there by the staff.”
Krinock agreed with Kozar Jr., citing that staff cuts were his reason for voting against the budget.
“We got rid of (staff) through attrition over the years … We have a vo-tech school that wants to add two people. We cannot do that. That’s a slap in the face to our taxpayers. We are very fiscally responsible for the taxpayers in Derry Area School District,” Krinock said following Thursday’s meeting.
The board also unanimously approved the appointment of Dale Hines, Joseph Soltis and Lucinda Nicely to the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School Authority board. The school authority board was formed between Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier to borrow money for a $4.3 to $5.8 million building renovation project at EWCTC’s facility in Derry Township.
Solicitor Ned Nakles explained that the school authority was formed to borrow money for the renovations since EWCTC isn’t able to borrow money because it’s a vocational-technical school.
“In order to incur debt and issue a bond, what happens is the three sending school districts who own the property will lease the property to the school authority,” Nakles explained. “The school authority will then borrow the money by issuing the bond, and then they will sublease the property back to the three schools, who will then pay rental payment back to the authority.”
The board Thursday also approved:
- 12-week intermittent FMLA for employee No. 351, to run concurrent with any available leaves, effective April 24;
- Resignation of Loretta Sanner, personal care assistant, effective March 31;
- Change in status for Barbara Androstic from an 8-hour high school afternoon custodian to an 8-hour high school afternoon lead custodian retroactive to April 6;
- Change in status for Susan Stockett from a 7-hour Grandview afternoon custodian to an 8-hour Grandview afternoon/midnight custodian retroactive to April 6;
- To employ Alan Gray as the elementary online learning coordinator at a prorated salary as per the teacher’s contract retroactive to April 16;
- Bids for athletic supplies for the 2020-21 school year to the lowest bidders meeting specifications in the amount of $43,671.53, as recommended by the athletic director;
- Resignation of Tim Sweeney, varsity football head coach, retroactive to April 7;
- Resignation of Robert Zulisky Jr., middle school football head coach, retroactive to April 8;
- Bids for general supplies in the amount of $27,943.74 and art supplies in the amount of $13,686.23 for the 2020-21 school year to the lowest bidders meeting specifications as recommended by administration;
- Bids for custodial supplies in the amount of $42,919.69 for the 2020-21 school year to the lowest bidders meeting specifications as recommended by the supervisor of buildings & grounds;
- Bid for multi-purpose paper and purchase the items, per the school district’s quantity request, at referenced prices from W.B. Mason Inc., the party indicated whom the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium has recommended as the lowest responsible bidder meeting or equaling specifications for the 2020-21 school year.;
- 2020-21 Westmoreland County Student Assistance Program agreement;
- Continued participation in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy for the 2020-21 school year;
- Two-year contract renewal with Vision Benefits of America for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022, at a cost of $8.40 per month per employee, an $0.26 decrease per employee;
- An agreement with CCL Technologies for Network Management, effective April 1.
- To meet no later than May 23 to approve the tentative budget for 2020-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.