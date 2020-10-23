Derry Area School District will continue using its remote learning model through at least Oct. 30 as coronavirus (COVID-19) case totals in Westmoreland County and within the school district continue to increase, superintendent Eric Curry announced in a letter to parents posted on the district website.
“Unfortunately, the district has continued to experience individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week,” Curry wrote in Wednesday’s letter. “These positive cases are from both the staff and students. The current district cases are severely hindering the safe operation of our schools. Additionally, our school community and Westmoreland County continue to experience an increase in cases that has led to a county-wide ‘substantial’ designation for Oct. 9, 2020, through Oct. 15, 2020. Based on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last five days in Westmoreland County, it is likely that this county-wide ‘substantial’ designation will extend into next week.”
The letter notes that both the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and the Department of Health (DOH) recommend full remote learning for school districts in counties with a “substantial” designation.
“Earlier this week, all school superintendents in Westmoreland County participated in a meeting with representatives from the PDE and DOH,” Curry wrote. “During this meeting, these representatives strongly reinforced the recommended guidance (full remote learning).
“As a result of the information above, and out of an abundance of caution, the entire district will abide by these recommendations and remain in remote learning (iTrojan) through Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.”
According to Curry, district officials “will continue to monitor local and county-wide data when assessing the appropriate time to return to a face-to-face instructional model.”
The district initially shuttered its school buildings Oct. 13, after learning five staff members tested positive for the virus, and planned to reopen for in-person instruction Oct. 19 before learning of additional COVID-19 cases last week and extending the remote learning model.
Derry Area’s first positive COVID-19 cases came less than two weeks after the school board had approved the return of full-time, in-person learning for middle- and high-school students.
The district has not released figures regarding the number of coronavirus cases identified among staff and students since the initial report of five staff members testing positive.
“We fully understand the frustration families are experiencing during this time. Please know that the health, safety and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority,” Curry wrote. “Please remember to use the self-screening tool to monitor your own health. I appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this crisis together. It is in moments like this that the strength of our Trojan community sustains each one of us. We are all in this together.”
Case totals in Westmoreland County have spiked since the start of October, with daily case numbers twice surpassing 120 in recent weeks, according to statistics provided by the county on its website.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Westmoreland County had 3,836 total coronavirus cases, an increase of 133 cases from Wednesday and an increase of 635 from the previous Thursday. That total includes 3,423 confirmed cases and 413 probable. As of Thursday’s update, there have been 49.595 negative COVID-19 tests in Westmoreland County (92.82%).
There have been 78 deaths among Westmoreland County residents attributed to coronavirus, as confirmed by the state health department through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) — an increase of 13 compared to last Thursday. The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office lists a total of 77 coronavirus deaths — 70 confirmed by testing and another seven presumed cases based on symptoms.
The coroner’s COVID-19 death total includes any individual whose death occurred in Westmoreland County, regardless of their county of residence.
According to the state health department, as of Thursday there were 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county — up 10 from last Thursday — and five coronavirus patients on ventilators.
The daily coronavirus figures on the Westmoreland County website differ slightly from those on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated at noon each day. The county’s site is updated at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a weekend recap included with each Monday’s update.
