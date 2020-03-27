Derry Area School Board announced that its meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 2, has been canceled, board secretary Scott Chappell said.
Chappell said the board plans to hold a meeting on April 23. Any additional changes to the meeting schedule will be communicated, he added.
Additionally, the Unity Township Planning Commission has canceled its meeting scheduled for April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.