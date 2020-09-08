An employee at Derry Area Middle School was considered “presumptively positive” for coronavirus, district officials learned late last week, according to a letter posted by superintendent Eric Curry on Thursday to the district’s Facebook page.
“Due to privacy laws, I cannot share the employee’s name or position. The employee was sent home earlier in the week and is in isolation there,” according to the letter. “Administration followed all protocols and worked directly with the Department of Health to conduct contact tracing.
“All close contacts were immediately notified and have been directed to quarantine at home. All buildings are routinely disinfected every evening.”
The letter said the district had “no reason to believe any additional contacts or individuals should be concerned regarding this situation,” and indicated that all schools in the district would remain status quo based on recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“Know that the health, safety and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority,” Curry wrote. “Please remember to use the self-screening tool to monitor your own health. I appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this crisis together. It is in moments like this that the strength of our Trojan community sustains each one of us. We are all in this together.”
