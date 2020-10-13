Derry Area School District has closed its schools through Friday, Oct. 16, after administrators announced Monday that five district personnel tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a letter to parents posted on the district website, superintendent Eric Curry said all school activities and athletic events are canceled through Sunday, Oct. 18. Current plans, Curry noted in the letter, is to reopen district schools for in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 19.
Curry said Derry Area’s school lunch program will continue this week. Families that wish to participate are asked to visit lunch.dasd.us online each morning and submit the number of lunches to be picked up per day.
While school buildings are closed, Curry said Derry Area students will utilize the iTrojan online learning platform and receive virtual instruction from teachers. Students who attend Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) are only able to participate via remote instruction for the remainder of the week, he added.
Because of privacy laws, Curry said he cannot share the names or positions of the employees who were infected.
According to Curry’s letter, district administration “followed all protocols and worked directly with the Department of Health (DOH). DOH defines a ‘close contact’ as an individual who was within 6 feet of a positive case of COVID-19 for at least 15 consecutive minutes. All close contacts were immediately notified by either DOH, (Derry Area) school nurses or (Derry Area) pandemic coordinators. The close contacts have been directed to quarantine at home.”
The letter also noted, per state guidelines, that schools “within a county of moderate level of community transmission of COVID-19 and have two to four students/staff in the same building or multiple school buildings with individual cases who are not household contacts, are to close for at least five days.”
“Know that the health, safety and welfare of all students and staff is our top priority,” Curry wrote in the letter. “Please remember to use the self-screening tool to monitor your own health and others in your household. Please keep your child home if he/she is symptomatic according to the two groups of symptoms provided on the tool, and consult with your medical provider.
“Please communicate and share information with our nurses. I appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this crisis together. It is in moments like this that the strength of our Trojan community sustains each one of us. We are all in this together.”
Derry Area’s positive COVID-19 cases come less than two weeks after the school board had approved the return of full-time, in-person learning for middle- and high-school students, effective Oct. 12 or the first available date thereafter.
Other Westmoreland County schools announced coronavirus-related closures Monday, as Hempfield Area High School is shut down through Friday after three students tested positive and James H. Metzgar Elementary School in the Greensburg Salem School District is closed through the same period after three students tested positive.
